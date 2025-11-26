/26/11 Attack: State of Siege 26/11, Taj Mahal, The Attacks of 26/11- Watch these 6 movies and TV shows based on the Mumbai terror attack

On 26 November 2008, Mumbai city came under siege by a handful of terrorists who attacked multiple locations in the city. Over the decades, many directors of Bollywood and Hollywood have retold the series of events that took place that fateful night and spoke of unsung heroes, their courage, the city's chaos and overall pain that thousands endured through their powerful movies and shows.

Each project highlighted the horrific four days of siege in Mumbai and how victims, Police officers and the brave hearts who fought while risking their lives to protect Mumbai.

List of movies and TV shows that showcase the terror of 26/11

Over the years, several films and series have been made based on the horrific attack that had left the entire nation in shock.

From movies like The Attacks of 26/11 to the French Belgian thriller Taj Mahal, check the combined list of 6 movies and TV shows that showcase the real events with emotional storytelling, highlighting the bravery of hotel staff and Mumbai police in the crucial hours.

State of Siege 26/11

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Matthew Leutwyler and Prashant Singh, the movie focuses on the terror attack. The film shows a team of courageous commandos from the National Security Guard and Mumbai police officers who came forward while risking their lives to rescue the people during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

The Attacks of 26/11

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The movie revolves around the ten terrorists who secretly travel to India and launch several attacks at various places in South Mumbai. The film then shifts focus to the Mumbai Police, whose prompt action helps in nabbing one terrorist the same night.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The first season of the show, featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina in the lead, had the attack on 26/11 as its backdrop. The medical drama fictionalised the terror attack that took place inside Cama Hospital on that fateful night. The medical drama highlights how a bunch of doctors fought bravely through a night of crisis.

Hotel Mumbai

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

In the action thriller, the terrorists enter and ruthlessly kill people staying in the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. The staff of the hotel showed their bravery while risking their own life to keep the guests safe.

Phantom

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Kabir Khan directorial had Saif Ali Khan playing Daniyal, an Indian soldier who is recruited by RAW for a secret task. He travels the world to track down the terrorists who have masterminded the terror attack in Mumbai. He is assisted by an ex-RAW Agent named Nawaz, played by Katrina Kaif, to revive the victims who have been killed in the dangerous mission on 26/11.

Taj Mahal

Where to watch: YouTube