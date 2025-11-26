/Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson win Dancing with the Stars Season 34

Ten years after Bindi Irwin picked up the Dancing with the Stars winning title, her brother Robert Irwin brought back the coveted Mirrorball Trophy home. Robert, a wildlife conservationist and his dancing partner Witney Carson were declared as winners of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars during the finale on Tuesday, November 25.

For their last dances of the competition, Robert,21, and Witney, 32, performed a Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet for the Judges' Choice round, as well as a Freestyle to “Black & Gold” by Sam Sparro and “The Nights” by Avicii. They also performed a Cha Cha to "Cake by the Ocean" during the Instant Dance round.

The other finalists of the season, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix and Dylan Efron also performed electrifying performances, but Robert emerged as the winner.

Robert Irwin on winning Dancing with the Stars Season 34

On winning the coveted trophy, Robert said, "My sister said it best: Thank you for changing my life! His partner Whitney added, “I'm so grateful for Robert, honestly — I already feel like I won with him as my friend and I can't thank you enough.”

Ahead of the finale, Whitney revealed that Robert's ribs had been "killing him," but she knew that he would want to "rehearse until the very last second."

She added that getting to dance with Robert this season has been “the biggest gift.”

Robert Irwin kept his late father, Steve Irwin, close to him throughout his DWTS journey

Throughout the show, Robert has made efforts to keep his late father Steve Irwin's memory alive. Earlier, he had revealed on Instagram that he has two "good luck charms" that he keeps with him during rehearsals: a ring made of keys to his childhood home and his dad's shirt.

Robert has worn the shirt for every rehearsal, he shared, even though it features a few holes and tears.