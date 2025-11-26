/DWTS Season 34: Who is Witney Carson? Robert Irwin’s partner in winning the show

In the world of dance, fans have been aware of Witney Carson for more than a decade, but on November 25, her popularity grew more than ever. In the Season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars, Carson, alongside wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, won the show and lifted the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

One of the favourite pairs of Season 34

The dance couple performed their final routines on Tuesday, and with their high-energy choreography and storytelling, they won the audience’s votes and the championship title. Irwin and Carson competed against other finalists, including Elaine Hendrix, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle, and Jordan Chiles, in one of the closest finales in years.

About Witney Carson

Carson was born in Utah, and she had been passionate about dance since she was three years old. Being the eldest of four siblings, she devoted her life to rigorous training in multiple styles, including ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, lyrical, tap, Latin, and standard ballroom. Her official breakthrough was with So You Think You Can Dance Season 9, where she was among the Top 6 finalists. Then came Dancing with the Stars, where she participated as a troupe dancer in Seasons 16 and 17 and later secured a professional spot in Season 18.

Just one season later, she clinched the Mirrorball Trophy along with her partner and actor Alfonso Ribeiro, becoming one of only five people in the show's history to win the title within their first two seasons.

About Irwin and Carson's partnership

Irwin and Carson's partnership was a highlight of this season. From Latin numbers to tributes celebrating Irwin’s family, they have performed a range of routines. Irwin even pushed through a rib injury before the finale, and they delivered three near-perfect routines on the night. Interestingly, the duo's win is almost a decade after Irwin’s sister, Bindi Irwin, won Season 21.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Irwin said, "I’m just feeling such an overwhelming sense of gratitude." He further added, "This has changed my life… And more than that, this is so deserved for Witney. She is the greatest and I have admired her on this process so much."

"I feel like this season Robert really changed me and kind of lit a fire back into me that was maybe dimmed for a minute… I’m your friend and sister forever," Carson told Entertainment Tonight.