/Eva Green is Aunt Ophelia! French actress joins Jenna Ortega's Wednesday' season 3

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday season 2 ended with a cliffhanger, revealing that Aunt Ophelia is alive and that her target is Wednesday Addams. However, the character's face was not revealed. Months after season 2 premiered, the makers announced that James Bond actress Eva Green would play the role of Aunt Ophelia.

After the introduction of Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia, the makers revealed that Green (Dark Shadows, James Bond film Casino Royale) has joined the Netflix hit show as a regular cast member.

Who will play Aunt Ophelia? Revealed

On Tuesday (Nov. 25), the streaming giant revealed the new casting addition, and fans of the show couldn’t be more thrilled.

Sharing a picture of the actress with a still from the show, Netflix wrote, “Aunt Ophelia has arrived. Woefully welcoming Eva Green to WEDNESDAY Season 3.''

It will be interesting to watch season 3 and the family reunion that will happen in the forthcoming season.

Talking about French actor joining the show, creators, showrunners, and writers Al Gough and Miles Millar tell Tudum, “Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Calling the show ‘’deliciously dark'', Green tells Tudum, “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

How much and what do we know about Aunt Ophelia’s character?

Based on the characters created by Charles Addams, the much-loved show revolves around Wednesday Addams (Ortega) and her adventures as a student at Nevermore Academy.

In the final episode of season 2, after Wednesday goes on a road trip to find her best

friend Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), the season ends with Grandmama Hester (Joanna Lumley) walking into a dungeon-like room in her mansion, where Aunt Ophelia is kept locked in. Wearing a flower crown and long grey hair, her face is hidden as she writes on the wall, “Wednesday must die.”

Created and written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who serve as executive producers and showrunners, the upcoming season cast includes Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), with Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).