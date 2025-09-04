/Wednesday season 2 ending explained: Addams family secrets, major deaths and what’s next



The finale of Wednesday season 2, part 2, is finally here, but for me, it wasn’t as satisfying as I had hoped. While I really enjoyed the pacing and intrigue of the first volume, part two didn’t manage to impress me in the same way or keep me fully hooked. At times, it even left me confused, trying to figure out which character was connected to whom, and what history was. The heavy focus on connections to the past has overshadowed what was happening in the present.

That said, part 2 of season 2 covers a lot, maybe too much. Still, one of the highlights for me was how well the supporting characters were given importance, exploring their story and even more than Wednesday herself. I did miss Uncle Fester’s (Fred Armisen), though; I kept expecting him to appear in the climax to save his detective niece.

When I started this season, I was eager to see how Wednesday would save her best friend, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). However, that storyline wrapped up by episode 6, after which the focus shifted to Principal Bot’s history, Isaac’s history, the Hydes, and much more. If you felt a little lost by the finale, don’t worry, we’ve broken it down clearly below.

What happens in Wednesday season 2 part 2?

The show picks up with our beloved Wednesday on a hospital bed, but she’s quick to dive back into the mysteries of Nevermore and regain her psychic visions to save her BFF! As she gets out of bed, there’s a surprise: the former Nevermore principal, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who now appears as Wednesday’s spirit guide. Together, they set out to save Enid.



Wednesday’s biggest challenge comes in the form of Issac Night, also known as “the Slurp,” a zombie and former top student of Nevermore Academy, who was once Gomez Addams’s best friend. His only mission is to save his Hyde sister, Francoise Galpin (Frances O’Connor), a normie, and Tyler’s mother. Francoise eventually reunites with both her son and her brother in the second part of the story. Meanwhile, the dark secrets of the Addams family begin to unravel.

Meanwhile, Enid discovers that she’s an alpha werewolf. If she transforms under the full moon, she may never be able to return to human form. But to save Wednesday, she becomes a wolf and runs into the jungle. Whether Wednesday will find and save her is a mystery left for season 3. At the same time, Principal Dot, who was the mastermind behind Morning Song, kidnaps Bianca’s mother, Gabrielle (Gracy Goldman) and blackmails her into taking Hester Frump’s money.

In episodes five and six, the spotlight shifts to Wednesday and Enid, featuring a dramatic and colourful body swap, and even a guest appearance by Lady Gaga. (Want to know more? Read it here.) The final two episodes come to an ultimate showdown as Wednesday and the Addams family vs the Galpins and Issac Night. In the ultimate climax, Issac kidnaps Wednesday's brother, Pugsley Addams, and how the entire family comes to save their member, making a dramatic and eventful episode.

Who is the zombie “Slurp” and his dark history with The Addams?

When Pugsley dug the zombie out of the grave, he was not aware of his dark past with his family. And exactly who he is. In the second part, it has been revealed that the Zombie's brain and body are recovering as he eats a human brain. Soon it was revealed that Slurp is actually Isaac Night, a former Nevermore student, who was super-intelligent and also had a lab built for him, where he used to do his missions. One of his most important missions was to take out the Hyde powers from his sister, Francoise. And to do that, he makes a machine and a lot of energy that he takes from Gomez, his best friend. However, as it reveals that he will be taking his life, Morticia comes in and stops the experiment, during which an explosion happens and Issac dies. Then it was Morticia and Gomez, who actually buried him under the tree.

Back to the present day, he again continues the mission, and this time, he takes energy from Gomez's son, Pugsley. However, at the same time, the world got to know the origin story of Thing, who is actually Issac's hand, which was cut down.

What happened to Tyler? Will he come back?

As revealed in season 2, Tyler is not only a Hyde, but his mother was also one. After killing his master, Tyler is on the loose. But soon he reunites with his mother. However, he attacks her, and only her mother and uncle Issac try to get the Hyde out of him. Cut to the last episode, Tyler transforms into Hyde, and so does his mother. Both creatures get into a huge fight and, due to an explosion, in the end, they end up hanging on the terrace of the tower. However, Tyler tries to save Francoise, but she chooses to let go of his hand and dies.

Tyler is left with neither a mother nor a master. However, Miss Capri (Billie Piper), who is a wolf, offers to help Tyler, revealing that her father was also a Hyde. In the end, they pack up and leave together.

What will Wednesday do during the summer break?