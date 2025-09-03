/Lady Gaga gothic cameo in Wednesday season 2: What's her character and episode breakdown

The article contains spoilers

Rosaline Rotwood is here!

Lady Gaga has officially made her Wednesday season 2 debut, and it’s all things spooky and a little short. Part 2 of the second season has just dropped, and several fans have already binge-watched it. Many were eagerly waiting for the multi-hyphenate star to appear, and her debut came earlier in the second part than expected.

After much anticipation during the first part, Gaga finally makes her entrance in the sixth episode of the total four that are now available to watch on Netflix.

When does Lady Gaga’s character appear in season 2?

Part 2 picks up right after the ending of part 1, when Wednesday was attacked by Tyler (Hunter Doohan) in his Hyde form. Though she has recovered and returned to Nevermore Academy, she still hasn’t regained her psychic abilities.

Without giving away too many spoilers, let’s jump straight to Lady Gaga’s entrance and a glimpse of her character.

As many already know, Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore Academy. However, her connection to Wednesday is revealed through Wednesday’s grandmother, Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley). She tells Wednesday about Rosaline, the late professor of the Academy, whom she had always admired.

When Wednesday explains to her grandmother about the second Hyde she accidentally released from Willow Hill, her grandmother suddenly asks if she has ever heard the name Rosaline Rotwood.

She describes Rotwood as a legendary Raven who once taught runes and ancient cryptology during her time at Nevermore, noting that her psychic abilities were extraordinary. Rotwood is buried in the Nevermore graveyard, and her headstone is infused with dark energy. If a Raven like Wednesday recites the inscription etched beneath it, she can be granted temporary second sight. But the grandmother warns her to proceed with caution.

That night, Wednesday sneaks out of her room to the graveyard. She quickly reads the inscription, and in a few seconds, she is transported into Rosaline’s chamber through her vision. There stands the pale-skinned teacher, her face hidden with a sheer veil.

“How dare you enter my chamber uninvited?” Rotwood asks.

Wednesday insists she is a Raven, but the teacher already knows everything. Rosaline grants her the second sight, warning that it comes with a price. To seal the deal, Wednesday must place her hand in the flame, accepting the risk if anything goes wrong. Gaga and her gothic vibe in the show are unmatchable, as she flies in the air wearing a white gown and stays on the screen for a minute and fifty seconds.

Apart from appearing in the show, Gaga has also released a new song ''Dead Dance'', which is in the second half of Wednesday's season 2.