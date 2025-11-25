/Miss Universe drama continues: Now, contestant Olivia Yace resigns from her title

Miss Universe drama continues: Now Olivia Yace, Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, resigns from her title

Controversies refuse to leave the Miss Universe pageant. Days after Miss Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025, Olivia Yace, who represented Côte d’Ivoire at the beauty pageant, has announced her resignation from her title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. Olivia Yace was among the top five contestants at the recently concluded pageant.

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania resigns

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, the popular beauty queen said she was stepping down to remain true to her values and to continue inspiring young women, especially across the African and Afro-descendant communities. She also expressed to dissociate herself from the Miss Universe committee.

Here's what Olivia wrote on Instagram

“As the representative of Côte d’Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of reaching great things despite adversity. To continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity the strongest pillars that guide me.

With a heart full of gratitude and profound respect, I hereby announce my resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as from any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee.

Throughout my journey as an ambassador and beauty queen, I have served with commitment, resilience, discipline, and determination. However, to fully reach my potential, I must remain firmly anchored in my values guiding principles that pave the way toward excellence.

As I stand on stage, my greatest wish is to be a role model for the new generation, especially young girls. I encourage them to push their limits, to walk confidently into rooms where they believe they do not belong, and to proudly embrace their identity.

It is this commitment to being a positive influence that guides my decision today. Stepping away from this diminished role of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania will allow me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear.

I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendent communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected. Let us open the way for the others and sisters who will follow us. Never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential. Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard.

I would also like to extend my congratulations to the new Miss Universe. I also wish Miss Universe Jamaica a swift recovery and send her all my affection. I am deeply grateful for the support I have received and for the unforgettable experiences that have shaped me. I will now continue my journey differently, with the same determination to uplift and inspire.

Thank you to all those who have been part of this exceptional adventure. Let us continue to defend our values and strive for greatness together.

IT’S TIME FOR AFRICA.

With love and respect,

OLIVIA MANUELA YACÉ”

What happened at Miss Universe 2025 The 74th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant was plagued by controversies right from the beginning. Earlier, Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, had walked from a meeting after facing humiliation from pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisl. He called her a 'dumbhead', which prompted many other contestants to walk out in solidarity to Miss Mexico. The incident received huge backlash online, leading to Nawat's very teary public apology. After the result's announcement, netizens expressed disappointment over Fátima Bosch being declared the winner, debating that her final answer was weaker than others, and some contestants were more deserving of the crown.

One of the judges, Natalie Glebova, a former Miss Universe 2005 titleholder, announced on Instagram that, in her opinion, the first runner-up was the true winner, and she also criticised the lack of transparency in the judging process.

Another judge, Omar Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer, resigned three days before the final, claiming that a ‘secret committee’ had already selected the top 30 finalists. Later, Miss Universe President Raul Rocha, responded to the rigging allegation and revealed that Omar Harfouch had actually been removed from the Miss Universe 2025 judging panel.