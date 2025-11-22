/Dhurandhar: DYK the editor of trailer has a connection to Yami Gautam?

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town recently after the trailer was unveiled by the makers. With a star-studded cast, action-packed scenes, and a plotline, it is now one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. But, did you know the one who edited the trailer of the film has a connection with actress Yami Gautam? Let's delve into it to know more details.

What is the connection between Yami Gautam and the editor for the trailer of the film?

During the trailer launch event of the film, director Aditya Dhar took to the stage along with his star cast. The event was held at NMACC, and after the trailer was unveiled, many praised the 4-minute trailer for editing and kept it engaging without revealing anything.

Aditya Dhar then announced the editor of the trailer of the film was 22-year-old Ojas Gautam, who is the younger brother of Yami Gautam and brother-in-law of the director. Aditya introduced him and said, "It’s been almost 72-76 hours since this boy hasn’t slept. He was cutting this trailer till 4 am, and then got it all done.”

Aditya continued, “He is 22 years old. He is very close to me. He was there with me since 2020-21 when we were trying to make Ashwatthama happen. One of the reasons why I was able to make this film was the persistence of this boy. He never stopped believing in me.”

All about Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sara, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, among others.

The main characters of the movie are introduced in the film: Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal—The Angel of Death; R. Madhavan as Indian Intelligence Expert Ajay Sanyal—The Chariot of Karma; Akshay Khanna as Rehman Dkait—The Apex Predator; and Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhary Aslam—The Jinn.