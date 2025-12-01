/V. Shantaram poster out: Siddhant Chaturvedi impresses fans with his transformation for the legendary filmmaker's biopic

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to portray the role of the legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram in his upcoming biographical drama. The makers shared the first-look poster of the movie on Monday, and fans are excited to see the actor in the unique role.

About Siddhant Chaturvedi's first look

Released by Camera Take Films, the poster was shared with a caption, "The Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema Is Back Where He Belongs-On the Big Screen." The actor can be seen dressed in a classic white dhoti-kurta paired with a brown blazer. Standing proudly beside a vintage film camera, Chaturvedi looks promising as V. Shantaram.

As soon as the poster was out, fans flooded social media with comments like "goosebump-worthy" and "his career’s defining role". One user said, "Got goosebumps seeing Siddhant’s transformation." Another wrote, "Finally, a role that lets Siddhant shine."

Siddhant Chaturvedi on playing the role of V. Shantaram

Talking about the role, Chaturvedi said, "Portraying V. Shantaram ji is one of the greatest honours of my life. The more I read about his journey, the more humbled I felt. He wasn’t just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema, he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles. Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor. His life reminded me of the power of perseverance-a lesson I hope to carry with me forever."



The biopic is written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, who has been inspired by the legend. "V. Shantaram has been a huge inspiration for me as a filmmaker. His courage to experiment shaped the cinema we know today. Telling his story is an honour, and with Siddhant stepping into the role, I believe we are doing justice to the legend," he said.

About V. Shantaram

Presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions, the film is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde. The biopic revolves around the life and 60-year filmmaking journey of V. Shantaram. From the silent era to the age of colour cinema, it promises to take the audience back in time.



He is known for classic films like Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Navrang, and Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje. V. Shantaram was also awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1985 for his role in reshaping Indian cinema.

