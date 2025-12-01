Mom-to-be Bharti Singh shares maternity photos: Dolled up in a mermaid-gown | See pics

Published: Dec 01, 2025, 18:26 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 18:26 IST
Bharti Singh, a renowned Indian comedian and actress, embarks on a wonderful phase of her life. Singh is becoming a mother again. Recently, the artist shared glimpses from her maternity photoshoot, leaving her fans in awe.
(Photograph: Instagram)
Bharti Singh stuns in maternity photos
Bharti Singh is a shining star in the world of comedy. She has made the whole nation laugh with her incredible comic timing, fearless humour, and remarkable charm while brightening the hearts of her fans and the audience. Singh has come a long way, breaking every barrier and hence inspiring millions. Let's take a look at the beautiful photos from her maternity photoshoot, which she shared on Sunday, 30th November 2025.
Second pregnancy announcement!
On October 6, 2025, artists Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa officially announced their second pregnancy on social media. The couple shared a beautiful picture in which Limbachiyaa is embracing her baby bump, and both seem joyful as they pose for the photo.
First child- Gola aka Laksh
In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Laksh, popularly known as Gola. Both artists share a very deep bond with Gola. Fans have a soft corner for their child as they often record him in their vlogs. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting to witness the new member in the family.
Bharti Singh dazzled in blue and white mermaid gown
Singh shared dreamy pictures from the maternity photoshoot. She dazzled in a blue and white mermaid gown, flaunting her baby bump. The body-fitted dress is styled with a large white floral appliqué that gives a dreamy vibe. Singh captioned the image, “2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon.”
Dolled up in her maternity images
Singh, a mom-to-be, dressed in a mesmerising look. Her minimal and beautiful makeup perfectly highlighted her pregnancy glow. In this photo, the artist is gently gazing at her baby bump, and her eyes shine with joy. In a recent vlog on her YouTube channel, Bharti Singh opened up about the rise in her blood sugar levels, which prompted her doctor to scold her and advise stricter dietary control.