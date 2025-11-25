/Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor appears before Mumbai Police for questioning in Rs 252 crore drugs case; Orry summoned on Wednesday

In the massive Rs 252-crore drug case, actor-director Siddhant Kapoor, who is also the brother of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, appeared before the Ghatkopar unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Tuesday afternoon.

He was summoned for questioning by the ANC on November 21 in connection with a sprawling narcotics investigation tied to suspected underworld links.

The investigation centres on a seizure of mephedrone (MD) valued at around Rs 252 crore, traced to a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

Staggering claims were made earlier by a drug trafficker arrested earlier this month. According to submissions made by the ANC to a court in Mumbai, the trafficker, identified as Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, said he arranged lavish parties for celebrities where MD was also supplied.

Among some names he took who attended these parties were actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhant Kapoor, Orry, film producers Abbas-Mustan and rapper Loka.

Not just Bollywood celebrities, the trafficker also said that Baba Siddique's son and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, and the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar were among attendees.

The ongoing probe is in connection with an alleged drug trafficking syndicate linked with the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

The drug trafficker who made these claims is reportedly a close aide of fugitive drug kingpin Salim Dola, who is a key member of the Dawood gang.

Officials say they are only recording statements currently of the people who Shaikh claimed had attended these parties where he supplied drugs.

These claims will be verified and based on the investigation and evidence gathered, the police will decide who will be named as an accused or witness in the case.

Earlier, the ANC had also summoned popular social media influencer Orhan Awatramani alias Orry. However, Orry did not appear for questioning and requested for more time.