/Yearender 2025: From ‘Uyii Amma’ to ‘Ghafoor’-Biggest party anthems of the season courtesy Bollywood

Bollywood gave us multiple party anthems in 2025. Big films, bigger beats, and songs that instantly take over your reels and parties. From folk-inspired bangers to full-power Bollywood drops, this season’s music is all about energy, attitude and endless repeat value. Here are the 2025 hit tracks that will lead the party season this year.

Uyii Amma (Azaad)

Rasha Thadani’s bright expressions, Amaan Devgan’s screen presence and Madhubanti Bagchi’s strong vocals give Uyii Amma a lively feel right from the start. Amit Trivedi’s composition adds a playful bounce, which blends folk sounds with a modern rhythm that keeps the song fresh and catchy. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics bring in charm and personality, making every line easy to vibe with. And Amaan Devgan’s presence in the song, makes the track stand out as a fun, colourful number that instantly lifts the energy of any playlist.

Ghafoor (Bads of Bollywood)

Ghafoor carries Shashwat Sachdev’s bold signature in every beat, as he handles the music and the lyrics. The song has a catchy chorus that hits the mark, supported by the powerful voices of Shilpa Rao and Ujwal Gupta. Their contrasting tones add depth and texture to the track, making it perfect for high-energy moments. And with Tamannaah Bhatia’s stylish dance moves, Gafoor easily becomes one of the most striking party tracks of the season.

Bijuria (Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari)

In Bijuria, Tanishk Bagchi recreates Ravi Pawar’s original tune with a vibrant new twist that blends nostalgia with fresh, upbeat energy. Sonu Nigam’s timeless voice and Asees Kaur’s smooth, modern vocals create a perfect balance, giving the song both soul and sparkle. The additional lyrics by Tanishk, help the remix land beautifully with today’s audience while still maintaining the essence of the original. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the track bursts with festive colour, dance and a catchy hook that stays with you long after it ends.

Laal Pari - (Housefull 5)

Laal Pari brings back Yo Yo Honey Singh in full party mode, with his signature beats, catchy rap sections and flashy production. Simar Kaur with her crisp vocals, giving the song a strong dual-energy dynamic that makes it perfect for club nights and dance floors. The lyrics by Honey Singh and Alfaaz are loud, fun and easy to sing along to, giving it instant mass appeal. And with the enormous Housefull 5 cast, led by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan packed with the other stars, the song becomes a full-blown sensational spectacle, matching its high-octane sound with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma delivering dazzling performances on screen.

3 Shaukk (De De Pyaar De 2)

3 Shaukk blends smooth Punjabi-pop with a modern commercial vibe, thanks to the combined vocals of Karan Aujla, Avvy Sra and Jyotica Tangri. The music by Avvy Sra has a stylish, easy-going rhythm that makes the song perfect for both long drives and late-night parties. Jaani and Karan Aujla’s lyrics add attitude and simplicity, making the hook instantly memorable. Adding to the excitement is a fun dance face-off between Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri, a moment that gives the song its standout charm and brings a nostalgic feeling, especially seeing Jaaved Jaaferi, the iconic judge of the legendary dance show Boogie Woogie, back in his element. The track has a cool, youthful energy that fits right into 2025’s party mood.

Phurr Song (Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2)