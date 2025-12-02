LOGIN
Dhurandhar album launch: Ranveer Singh, Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Shashwat Sachdev set the stage on fire

Published: Dec 02, 2025, 13:24 IST

The release of Dhurandhar is just around the corner. The trailer of Aditya Dhar’s film featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead has sparked immense excitement among fans. The film's music album was launched amid great fanfare, take a look. 

Dhurandhar's music album launch

Dhurandhar had its album launch on Monday, December 1st, 2025. The music of the most anticipated movie of the year has already been declared a massive hit, with each track quickly rising to the top of the charts. The launch welcomed many popular faces, including Ranveer Singh, Hanumankind, and Jasmine Sandlas, who set the stage with their electrifying performances.

Grand Celebration!

To celebrate the phenomenal success, Amazon Music India, in collaboration with Saregama, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios, hosted a grand and high-energy album launch at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on Monday night. The event was not only an album launch but also a spectacular musical night by Shashwat Sachdev, offering the audience an electrifying first experience of Dhurandhar’s chart-topping soundtrack.

3000+ music enthusiasts and fans gather

The evening was a celebration of the dynamic and emotionally rich score crafted by the genius composer, Shashwat Sachdev. With powerful vocals from artists like Jasmine Sandlas, Hanumankind, and Madhubanti Bagchi, the music gives the perfect adrenaline rush to the listeners.

The event drew a huge crowd of more than 3000+ music enthusiasts and fans, who witnessed an electrifying first-hand experience of the Dhurandhar soundscape.

One of the unforgettable event for the team Dhurandhar

Rapper Hanumankind kicked off the evening and set the mood with his infectious energy. His act was followed by the entry of this year's most promising debutant, Sara Arjun. Ranveer Singh made a dashing entry that caught eyes and amped up the energy of the audience.

Following this, Shahazad Ali delivered a soulful rendition of the fan-favourite “Ishq Jalakar- Karvaan.” The energy got multiplied when Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas gave a power-packed performance at their upcoming Dhurandhar track “Shararat.” The atmosphere exploded as the global dance group Kings United took the stage to perform on the much-awaited track “Easy,” marking the biggest collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind.

Ranveer Singh X Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas

The celebration culminated in a power-packed finale with Jasmine Sandlas, Hanumankind, and Ranveer Singh tearing up the stage with the chart-topping Dhurandhar title track, celebrating the musical masterpiece created by National Award-winning composer Shashwat Sachdev.

Meet the star cast

Dhurandhar features a stellar cast, followed by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Behind this high-octane action thriller, Aditya Dhar is the man who did the writing, direction, and production along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production in association with Saregama, it is ready to set the stage for a cinematic storm in theatres on 5th December 2025.

