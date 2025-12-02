/Dhurandhar album launch: Ranveer Singh, Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Shashwat Sachdev set the stage on fire

The evening was a celebration of the dynamic and emotionally rich score crafted by the genius composer, Shashwat Sachdev. With powerful vocals from artists like Jasmine Sandlas, Hanumankind, and Madhubanti Bagchi, the music gives the perfect adrenaline rush to the listeners.

The event drew a huge crowd of more than 3000+ music enthusiasts and fans, who witnessed an electrifying first-hand experience of the Dhurandhar soundscape.