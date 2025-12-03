/Happy Birthday, Julianne Moore! Top 9 movies that show her best performances

Hollywood star Julianne Moore turns 65 on December 3, 2025. The Oscar-winning actress has worked in several movies, impressing fans with her iconic performances. Throughout her extensive career that extends beyond thirty years, she has worked with acclaimed directors such as Todd Haynes, Paul Thomas Anderson, David Cronenberg, and the Coen Brothers. If you're considering a movie marathon featuring her finest performances on streaming platforms tonight, here are the top 9 films of Julianne Moore available on Netflix, Prime Video, and other services.