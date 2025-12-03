/Happy Birthday, Julianne Moore! Top 9 movies that show her best performances

Julianne Moore turns 65 on Wednesday. Known for her memorable performances in several movies, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Still Alice. On her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Hollywood star Julianne Moore turns 65 on December 3, 2025. The Oscar-winning actress has worked in several movies, impressing fans with her iconic performances. Throughout her extensive career that extends beyond thirty years, she has worked with acclaimed directors such as Todd Haynes, Paul Thomas Anderson, David Cronenberg, and the Coen Brothers. If you're considering a movie marathon featuring her finest performances on streaming platforms tonight, here are the top 9 films of Julianne Moore available on Netflix, Prime Video, and other services.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This movie, helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson, came out in 1999. Julianne Moore plays the role of Linda Partridge, who is suffering from guilt, grief, and self-loathing because her husband is on his deathbed. This film also features the classic pharmacy breakdown scene, which is said to be one of the greatest performances.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This 2006 movie features Moore as a rebel leader, Julian, who brings hope, urgency, and conviction to a dystopian world facing extinction. Though her screen time in Children of Men is brief, her performance is said to have a great impact on fans. The film was directed by Alfonso Cuarón.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Lauded as one of the finest performances of the 1990s, this movie showcases Moore in the role of Amber Waves, a nurturing yet troubled figure in the adult film industry. Viewers were captivated by her character, which was both tender and vulnerable, and it continues to resonate with her admirers. It was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Directed by Stephen Daldry, this 2002 movie is surely going to stay in the hearts of fans forever. Sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore portrays Laura Brown, who is a 1950s housewife. Her character showcases a woman suffocating inside a perfect life. Quiet and devastating, it leaves a mark on fans.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix
This is the role that earned Julianne Moore her Oscar, so it's a must-watch for all her fans. Released in 2014, it revolves around a linguistics professor who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Directed by Richard Glatzer & Wash Westmoreland, the actress delivered a heartbreaking portrayal that conveyed dignity, clarity, and fear, rather than melodrama.
Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video
Far From Heaven is one of her career-defining masterpieces. Directed by Todd Haynes, this 2002 film presents Moore as Cathy Whitaker, a suburban homemaker who discovers the cracks in her seemingly perfect 1950s world. She is said to be a portrait of repression and longing in the film that showcases classic Douglas Sirk melodramas, but with modern honesty.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
In the film The End of the Affair, Moore presents the story of passion and devastation just with her eyes. Directed by Neil Jordan, she plays the role of Sarah Miles, who is caught between love, guilt, and faith in a wartime romance. The actress earned an Oscar nomination for her haunting performance in the film.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Directed by Todd Haynes, this is a psychological horror movie but without monsters. Released in 1995, Julianne Moore appears as Carol, who is a suburban woman becoming mysteriously allergic to the modern world. Said to be one of her unforgettable performances, she keeps the audience stuck to the screen with her mind-blowing character that erodes rather than explodes.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This romantic comedy is one of her recent movies that was released in 2018. Directed by Sebastian Lelio, Moore plays the character of a middle-aged divorcee rediscovering joy, vulnerability, and loneliness. Presented with authenticity, it was loved by the audience. John Turturro and Michael Cera also play important roles in the film.