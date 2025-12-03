/Zee Entertainment UK launches Jodha Akbar as a single IP channel in France

Zee Entertainment UK has announced the launch of Jodha Akbar, a dedicated single IP channel. The channel will now be available on Samsung TV Plus in France, bringing the beloved historical drama Jodha Akbar directly to French audiences, marking another milestone in Zee’s mission to expand its global footprint.

Jodha Akbar is an extension of the existing Zee One channel in France. After the resounding success and love for the Zee One French channel, Zee Entertainment’s latest IP aims to bring more entertainment to the audience, connecting them to a great historical and costume drama, which has already seen stupendous success on Zee One.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, delivering hundreds of live channels, on-demand movies and shows across news, sports, entertainment and more, subscription-free. The streaming service is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, and Samsung Smart Monitor devices.

Amit Goenka, President International and Digital Businesses, Zee Entertainment, said: “Jodha Akbar is one of the most acclaimed and watched shows on Zee internationally. It has been dubbed and subtitled in multiple languages and has been watched for millions of hours by viewers worldwide. To continue our legacy of building bridges between languages, cultures, and communities, we are bringing another partnership with Samsung TV Plus to experience the magic of Jodha Akbar as an exclusive single IP channel.”