/Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spotted on a date night in Tokyo; the couple enjoys a romantic dinner together

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been making headlines since their dating rumours were confirmed. This week, the duo was spotted together during a late-night outing in Tokyo, showcasing that their romance is still going strong.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in Japan

On Monday evening, the couple was seen strolling hand-in-hand through the Asakusa neighbourhood, which is said to be one of Tokyo’s most popular cultural districts. Videos and photos surfaced online, in which they can be seen walking closely and laughing as they cross the streets before heading to dinner.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 41-year-old pop icon was spotted with a brown leather jacket, tan cargo pants, sneakers, and a face mask, while Trudeau wore a black coat, denim trousers, and a baseball cap.

Where did they go for dinner?

As reported by Page Six, Perry and Trudeau went to Asakusa Sumo Stable Annex for dinner. The restaurant is popular for its traditional Japanese cuisine, and what attracts customers is the live sumo-wrestling performances in the dining area. The report further stated that guests saw the duo enjoying a relaxed evening with local dishes.

Currently, Katy Perry is busy with her schedule on the Japanese leg of her Lifetimes Tour. She will perform at Saitama Super Arena on December 3 and 4.

When did they start dating?

Rumours of their relationship began in July when the couple was photographed during a walk, then Perry and Trudeau were spotted for an intimate dinner in Montreal. Their romance was said to have become official when they stepped out together during an evening in Paris. Later, they were seen together on several occasions, including on the viral yacht getaway and at multiple stops on Perry’s tour.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to Maxx Morando

As per reports, sources close to the couple have suggested that Perry is "having a lot of fun" with Trudeau, and he "puts in effort and makes her laugh." Neither of them has publicly commented on the relationship till now, but it is said that the affection is mutual.

About the couple's past relationships

Justin Trudeau finalised his separation from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in 2023. While Katy Perry split from actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove.

