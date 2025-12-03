/Sabrina Carpenter blasts White House after her song 'Juno' pops up in ICE's 'evil and disgusting' video

US pop singer Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday (Dec 2) emerged as the latest musician to slam the US President Donald Trump administration's illegal use of her songs. On X, the pop star called out the White House for using her music in a video promoting immigration enforcement, saying the clip turned her stomach.

White House uses Sabrina Carpenter's music without permission

The video, posted Monday (Dec 1), shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents tackling people, making arrests, and putting handcuffs on detainees. It's set to Carpenter's 2024 track ‘Juno’. Responding to the video, Carpenter made it clear she had nothing to do with it. She wrote that the clip was "evil and disgusting," and told the White House to "not ever involve me or my music" to benefit what she called an "inhumane agenda".

White House claps back

The response from the White House came fast and sharp. Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson fired back with a jab referencing Carpenter's recent album title, saying the administration would not apologise for deporting people it describes as violent criminals. In a statement to TMZ, Jackson said "Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologise for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and paedophiles from our country." She added, "Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?".

Copyright? What's that?

Sabrina Carpenter isn't the only artist clashing with the Trump administration over music rights. Several other artists have previously slammed Trump and his administration's use of their music. American singer and guitarist Kenny Loggins recently objected to the president using 'Danger Zone' from the movie 'Top Gun' in a video featuring AI images of Trump flying a fighter jet and dropping excrement on opponents.