/Did Orlando Bloom's rumoured girlfriend dressed up as his ex Katy Perry for Halloween? Pictures spark backlash from netizens

Singer Katy Perry and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom were one of the most loved couples in the showbiz industry until they decided to part ways this year after being together for 10 years. Both have taken a leap of faith in their respective relationships. But it seems like Orlando and his rumoured girlfriend are not able to get over Katy Perry. The latest Halloween costume of the actor's gf was of the singer's Blue Origin space flight. Pictures of the duo have now gone viral on social media.

Viral pics of Orlando and his rumored girlfriend's Halloween party

Several pictures shared by an X user showcased Orlando Bloom's rumored girlfriend, Rachel Lynn Matthews, wearing a short black wig and a bright blue spacesuit, which is similar to the one Perry went for a tour in space in in April this year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, the pictures did not go down well with the netizens, and they flooded the comment section criticising this move. One user wrote, "As a man, you should have a problem with your gf dressing up and mocking the mother of your child." Another user wrote, "Orlando Bloom never deserved Katy." "Shame on her and Orlando. This is super weird." Another X user wrote, "I know, right? He is so obsessed."

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship timeline

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met in 2016. After taking a break in 2017, they rekindled their romance, and in 2019, he proposed to her. In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child.

Katy Perry was earlier married to comedian Russell Brand in 2010 in India at a resort outside the Ranthambore sanctuary, as per reports. The divorce was finalised in 2012. Following this, she began dating Orlando Bloom in 2016, had a brief split in 2017, and finally got engaged in 2019. They have a daughter together named Daisy.

Orlando Bloom reportedly was in an on-off relationship with actress Kate Bosworth, which ended in 2006. Followed his relationship with supermodel Miranda Kerr, first engaged in 2010, married the next month, and got divorced in 2013. They have a son together. Before dating Katy Perry, in 2014, he was dating French actress Nora Arnezeder.