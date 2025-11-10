/Haq box office report: How much did Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama earn on day 3?

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq released in cinemas on November 7. The courtroom drama is being praised by the audience for the performance by the cast and the plot as well. The film, which has brought one of India's most significant legal cases to light, has definitely set the course for Muslim women. But let's delve into knowing how much the film earned on day three at the box office.

Box office report of Haq on day 3

According to the report of Sacnilk, the film has minted Rs 3.75 crore. On the first day, it earned Rs 1.75 crore, followed by Rs 3.35 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 8.85 crore.

Haq had an overall 23.60% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (66.50%), Bengaluru (37.50%), Ahmedabad (28.75%), Mumbai (28.25%) and Pune (25.25%).

Haq review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, the fact that the case played an important role in criminalizing and abolishing triple talaq in recent years by the current government makes it an important watch to understand the reasons that led to such a historic move in the country. The performances are like a cherry on a cake. Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam have been solid performers all throughout, and in Suparn S Verma’s film, they shine.

However, the film drags slightly when it is inching towards the climax. Since the story is known to many, there is no surprise element in the film or in its climax. It also very subtly plays to the gallery, but that can almost be overlooked simply because the performances are all stupendous. One can’t help but notice that a film about Muslims and their laws has been made primarily by a Hindu crew.

On which case is Haq based?

Siddiqua Begum, the daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano, had served a legal notice to the makers for immediate restraint on the publication, screening, promotion, or release of the film. According to the notice, the complaint filed by Siddiqua Begum alleges the unauthorised depiction of the personal life of the late Shah Bano Begum without the consent of her legal heir. The notice had been sent to the film's director, Suparn Varma, producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, and also to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

All about Haq

The film Haq is said to be based on the 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, one of India's landmark cases concerning women's rights and maintenance laws.