/Yami Gautam and Haq director Suparn Verma weigh in 8-hour shift debate: ‘Mutual understanding between…’

Emraan Hashmi andYami Gautamare preparing for the release of their new filmHaq, set to hit theatres on November 7. In a recent interview, directorSuparn Vermaand actress Yami discussed the ongoing conversation surrounding the 8-hour work shift in the film industry. Deepika Padukone’s exit from two big projects, like Spirit and Kalki 2, over her demand for an 8-hour work shift has sparked discussion across the film industry, with almost every actor and director weighing in.

‘Once a mother, always a mother’

While Yami emphasised the significance of motherhood by stating, 'once a mother, always a mother,' she also highlighted the need for mutual understanding between actors and filmmakers.

When Yami Gautam was asked to react to the 8-hour shift debate, the actress said, "To begin with, once a mother, always a mother. Regardless of whether you are employed or a stay-at-home parent, every mother is unique and does everything possible for her child. No one holds more importance to a mother than her child. Regarding my profession, the manner in which I select my scripts is entirely separate from my personal life."

"While we may desire a time limit like in other professions, our industry operates differently. There are various factors, such as locations, permissions, and the involvement of other actors and technicians. Therefore, the idea of a time limit is quite subjective and relies on the collaboration and understanding between an actor, a producer, and a director," she further explained.

Director Suparn Verma bats in support of Deepika Padukone

Director Suparn Verma added on Yami's comments, stating, "This has been a longstanding issue. Some actors work only eight hours a day, five days a week, and avoid night shoots. This arrangement is agreed upon in advance by the director, producer, and actor. So why has it become a problem when a female actor raises this concern? Ultimately, we are all human beings creating art and expressing emotions under challenging conditions. Therefore, I see no issue in discussing time constraints if they align with the production's needs. If it works, they proceed; if not, they don't."

About Yami Gautam’s new film Haq

Haq is set to premiere in theatres this Friday (November 7). The Central Board of Film Certification in India, along with censor boards in the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, has approved the film without any cuts. It is produced by Junglee Pictures, in collaboration with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studio. The film features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. For those who may not know, the movie draws inspiration from the landmark Shah Bano case.

WION’s review of Haq

In her review of Haq, WION’s Shomini Sen praised both Yami and Emraan Hashmi for their performances. “ Yami Gautam has time and again proved her mettle as an actor. Haq is her film, and Gautam shines as Shazia Bano Begum. Her scenes as the new bride, who is deeply in love with her man, to the middle-aged mother who fights tooth and nail to get what’s rightfully hers and her children’s are two different personas of the same person. But Gautam balances the two striking emotions well. Complementing her in every scene is Emraan Hashmi, a man who has really reinvented himself in the past few years, playing myriad characters.“ Read full review of Haq here