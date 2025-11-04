/Shah Bano's daughter takes legal action against Emraan and Yami's film Haq, demands stay on release.

The controversy around Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's forthcoming movie Haq continues to grow. In a recent development, Shah Bano's daughter has filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, requesting a stay on the movie's release.

The film, directed by Suparn S Varma, is inspired by the landmark legal battle of a muslim woman, Shah Bano, in 1985.

Shah Bano's daughter moves to the High Court.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Taking a legal step against the makers of the courtroom drama, Bano's daughter, Siddiqua Begam, has filed a petition seeking a stay on the release of the movie.

In the petition filed, she has alleged that the movie has been made without the family's consent. She has also alleged that the movie misrepresents events from her late mother's personal life.

The petition was heard in the High Court on Monday, as told by Khan's lawyer, Tousif Warsi, told PTI. After hearing the plea for the first time on Monday, the court has given the next date for Nov 4. Lawyers from both sides were present in the court.

Jubair Ahmed Khan, Shah Bano's grandson, has also spoken about the petition filed by his mother. Speaking to ANI, Khan said that the makers didn't ask for permission before making the movie, and they only learned about the movie after the teaser was released.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "... Shah Bano was my maternal grandmother. The makers did not approach us or seek our permission before making the movie. Anything that happens affects us as a family. They didn't ask us anything." He added that the family only learned about the film after the teaser was released. "When the teaser was released, we learned that a movie had been made about my grandmother."

Meanwhile, the producer's lawyer Ajay Bagadiya has said in the court that the disclaimer in the movie clearly says that it is inspired by two things: the 1985 Supreme Court's historic verdict on the case and the book titled 'Bano, Bharat Ki Beti.

Bagadiya has said, "A lady, who claims to be the daughter of Shah Bano, has filed a petition in the High Court that the Right to Privacy and Right to Morality have been hampered. The petition says that facts have been distorted in the film."

He said further, "The disclaimer of the movie clearly says that this movie is inspired by two things: the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in favour of Shah Bano and a book titled 'Bano, Bharat ki Beti'. It is a fictional depiction, and it is not necessary that everything is presented factually. The petitioner has to prove in court whether she is really Shah Bano's daughter. Because we have no confirmation that she is her daughter..."