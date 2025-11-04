/Haq: Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam starrer receives clearance from censor board for release in India & Overseas

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's upcoming film Haq has been grabbing headlines ever since the trailer was dropped. The much-anticipated movie of the duo had reportedly landed in legal trouble just weeks before its release. In the latest turn of events, it has now got clearance from the censor board for its release in India and overseas. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Haq cleared by censor board for its release

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his X profile and shared the announcement of the film getting clearance for release. The film has been certified UA 13+ by CBFC in India, PG15 in the UAE, and PG in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. The movie, inspired by the Supreme Court judgement, has been cleared by all boards with 0 cuts, which will be accessible to the audience across all age groups.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the controversy surrounding Haq all about?

Just weeks before its release, as per reports, Siddiqua Begum, the daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano, has served a legal notice to the makers for immediate restraint on the publication, screening, promotion, or release of the upcoming film.

According to the notice, the complaint filed by Siddiqua Begum alleges the unauthorised depiction of the personal life of the late Shah Bano Begum without the consent of her legal heir. The notice had been sent to the film's director, Suparn Verma, producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, and also to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

All about the Shah Bano case

The Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case, also known as the Shah Bano maintenance case, is considered a legal milestone in the battle for the protection of the rights of Muslim women in India. In 1978, Shah Bano (62) filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer.

The two had married in 1932 and had five children: three sons and two daughters. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125. However, a year later, the Rajiv Gandhi government introduced legislation to nullify the court verdict.

All about Haq movie

The film Haq is said to be based on the 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, one of India's landmark cases concerning women's rights and maintenance laws.