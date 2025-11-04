/Huma Qureshi calls working in Delhi Crime 3, 'best ‘worst’ role of my career'

Huma Qureshi is on a roll. With Jolly LLB 3 and Single Salma making waves in theatres, and both Delhi Crime Season 3 and Maharani Season 4 gearing up for release, the powerhouse performer is all set to dominate every screen, big and small. And now, with the trailer of Delhi Crime Season 3 out, Huma’s latest role as Badi Didi has everyone talking.

In the gripping trailer, Huma’s Badi Didi comes across as intense, chilling and impossible to look away from a gruesome yet magnetic presence that hints at her most complex character yet.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Huma shared, “A lot of people asked me why I did this show — and I’m sure the same question was on your mind when the script reached you: now you tell two actors to play Batman and Joker, so who will say ‘I don’t want to play Batman’ and which actor wouldn’t want to play Joker? It was a brilliant pitch, and I said yes. I’m such a huge fan of Delhi Crime — season one and season two — and when I got the call to join this universe it felt like a kid getting their favourite toy to play with. This time I play, honestly, the darkest — and most disturbing — character of my career, and I mean that in the best way possible: the ‘best worst’ role I’ve ever done.”

Adding that she was both intimidated and thrilled to join such an acclaimed ensemble, Huma said she knew she had to bring her A-game to a world audiences have loved for years.

More about Delhi Crime season 3

Madam Sir is back to solve yet another criminal case. Netflix's Delhi Crime has been one of the most-loved series, and after a long wait, the trailer is out, and it looks promising. Bringing back Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, along with her team, including Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, they will together solve the crime in the National Capital.