/Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer out: Shefali Shah's DCP Vartika Chaturvedi to face Huma Qureshi's ruthless character

The official trailer of Netflix's Delhi Crime Season 3 is finally out, and fans are going crazy about it. Unveiled on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the new season is set to premiere on November 13, 2025. Directed by Tanuj Chopra and produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, the trailer is available on X and YouTube.

"A case that defies reason. A criminal with no limits. But Madam Sir and team fear nobody. Watch Delhi Crime: Season 3, starring Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Huma Qureshi, out 13 November, only on Netflix," the makers wrote while sharing the trailer.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the trailer

In the 2 minutes and 31 seconds clip, fans can hear actress Huma Qureshi’s character reciting a rhyme, "Lado rani badi seyani, chaar ghada ka bhar le paani." Then Shefali Shah's character, Vartika Chaturvedi, enters the frame, requesting her seniors to pursue a case related to human trafficking, missing women, and illegal marriages.

Fans’ reaction

The latest season appears to shift the focus of Huma Qureshi's ruthless and untraceable character Badi Didi. Fans are super excited for the series and "can't wait to binge all three" seasons. One user wrote, “Daaamnnn!!! Can’t wait for this one!!!! N once it’s out, can’t wait to binge watch all three!!!!!” Another comment read, “Loved the first two seasons! The trailer looks promising. Fingers crossed Netflix doesn’t disappoint. Bring it on!”

Unlike the older ones, the upcoming season is not limited to Delhi. As per reports, the plot involves tracing women and children's trafficking routes from Assam to Rohtak to the capital city.

Talking about the series, director and showrunner Tanuj Chopra said, “You can jump right into Season 3 without watching the first two. The stakes are unlike anything Vartika has faced. Every lead pushes the team closer to the breaking point.”

Cast and release date