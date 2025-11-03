/Renukaswamy case: Actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda, and 15 others charged with murder, conspiracy and more by Bengaluru court

Kannada film actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, who were arrested in a murder case dating back to June 2024, are now in trouble. The duo, along with 15 others, are reportedly charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful assembly by the Bengaluru court in the Renukaswamy murder case. Let's delve into knowing more details.

All about the latest chargesheet filed

According to the PTI report, as per the chargesheet, Renukswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavitra, post which he was kidnapped and brought to a shed in Bengaluru and was assaulted. Reportedly, he was beaten with slippers and a wooden plank, which resulted in fatal injuries, the judge stated.

Furthermore, the prosecution also alleged that Pavitra struck Renukaswamy with a slipper, while Darshan assaulted him after forcing him to remove his pants, which ultimately led to his death.

All 17 accused have pleaded not guilty, and Pavitra Gowda has been identified as the key conspirator behind the crime. Advocate Narayana Swami has ruled out any bail application for them. The court has adjourned the case, with the trial scheduled to begin on November 10.

All about the Renukaswamy murder case

Actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, along with a few others, have been accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavitra. The case dates back to June 2024, and the police state that Renukaswamy was held in a shed in Bengaluru, where he was tortured for three days. He was later found dead in a drain.

The victim reportedly held Gowda responsible for discord in Darshan's marriage at the time. Police said a member of Darshan’s fan club got Renukaswamy to come to a shed in the RR Nagar locality on the pretext of meeting the actor.