/Former TVXQ member Park Yoo Chun makes his return to acting in Japanese drama despite past drug scandals

Korean-American singer Park Yoo Chun, a former member of K-pop boy bands JYJ and TVXQ, will reportedly be making a comeback in a Japanese drama. Reportedly, he was kicked out of the entertainment industry on charges of drug administration. Let's delve into knowing about his role and more details.

All about the Japanese drama Park Yoo Chun will be playing in

According to several reports, Park Yoo Chun will reportedly appear in the drama titled Women with Greed and Men with Stories, which will be broadcast on Tokyo MX in December.

Reportedly, the drama is a romantic comedy about what happens when a man whose life changed after being suspected of sexual harassment at a company he was working for is demoted to a sharehouse manager. Moreover, in addition, Junnosukei Taguchi, who will be appearing in the drama, is a former member of the popular Japanese idol group KATTON and was also arrested in 2019 for possession of marijuana.

All about Park Yoo Chun: Controversies, career and more

He is a former member of the South Korean boy bands JYJ and TVXQ. He has starred in the dramas Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010), Miss Ripley (2011), Rooftop Prince (2012), Missing You (2012), Three Days (2014), and A Girl Who Sees Smells (2015).

In 2016 and 2017, Yoo-chun was accused by four different women of sexual assault but was acquitted after the police ruled it was difficult to prove the use of force, making the charges invalid. The case was later forwarded to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and he was also cleared of all sexual assault charges. One of Yoo-chun's accusers was ruled to have falsified the charges and was sentenced to two years in prison.

On April 26, 2019, Park was arrested on suspicion of purchasing and using methamphetamine. He was also suspected of attempting to destroy evidence by dyeing and shaving the hair from his body before undergoing the drug test. Park's agency, C-JeS Entertainment, announced that his contract would be terminated and that he would retire from the industry.