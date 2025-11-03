/Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey: From Interstellar to Dallas Buyers Club– 6 best movies you can stream on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

McConaughey played Ron Woodroof in the movie that focuses on him, as he has been diagnosed with the disease named HIV and is given a precise time of 30 days for his survival. After taking several rejections from his friends and being unable to receive government-approved medicines, he finds ways to import drugs and sets up a buyers club. Adding more into the details, Matthew lost approximately 40 kgs for the role, which is marked as his greatest and most remarkable role yet.