Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey: From Interstellar to Dallas Buyers Club– 6 best movies you can stream on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 14:04 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 14:05 IST

On November 4, 2025, we are celebrating Matthew McConaughey's birthday as he turns 56 this year. The American actor has achieved remarkable success and the respect fans have showered on him over the years. On the occasion of his special day, let’s take a look at his most outstanding works.

Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey!
Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey!

Matthew David McConaughey will be turning 56 on November 4. He is an actor primarily known for his work in Hollywood. He kick-started his career with a supporting role in the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused. After portraying himself in several supporting roles, Matthew appeared as a first leading man in the legal drama A Time to Kill. Here is a curated list of some of McConaughey's best performances that you can't resist watching.

The Gentlemen
The Gentlemen

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Matthew played Michael Pearson in the movie that revolves around a cannabis mogul who plans to sell his marijuana empire to secure his retirement. But the storyline turned upside down when his decision to sell the belongings and struggle up was wrongdoer-driven by greed.

The Dark Tower
The Dark Tower

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Matthew played the role of Walter, who is also known as the Man in Black, in the movie that revolves around his goal to destroy the Dark Tower, a mystical structure that holds the universe together. The plot in the storyline comes when an 11-year-old boy, Jake, decides to seek revenge from Walter for his father's murder.

Interstellar
Interstellar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most acclaimed movies of Matthew, in which the actor played the role of Cooper, who is a farmer and ex-NASA pilot. When Earth becomes uninhabitable, Cooper is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans for their safety.

Dallas Buyers Club
Dallas Buyers Club

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

McConaughey played Ron Woodroof in the movie that focuses on him, as he has been diagnosed with the disease named HIV and is given a precise time of 30 days for his survival. After taking several rejections from his friends and being unable to receive government-approved medicines, he finds ways to import drugs and sets up a buyers club. Adding more into the details, Matthew lost approximately 40 kgs for the role, which is marked as his greatest and most remarkable role yet.

The Lost Bus
The Lost Bus

Where to watch: Apple TV

The actor played Kevin McKay in the movie that revolves around the spreading of America's wildfires, in which a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated school teacher come forward in a fight to save 22 children.

A Time to Kill
A Time to Kill

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Matthew played Jake Brigance in the movie that revolves around Carl Lee Hailey, who is an African American father who courageously kills two white men after their ruthless wrongdoing, rape, and beating of his 10-year-old daughter. The story continues with the arrival of Matthew, who acts as his defence attorney. The question that arises with the twists in the storyline is whether Jake will be able to defend Carl against the death penalty or not.

