/Jonathan Bailey named Sexiest Man Alive 2025 by People Magazine– Check list of past 10 winners

Every year, People Magazine announces the Sexiest Men Alive title, honouring the most popular male celebrities who are benchmarks of male attractiveness. This year, the coveted title has been won by Bridgerton fame actor Jonathan Bailey. He joins an estemeed list of previous winners. Here, take a look.
Bridgerton star Jonathan has been named as the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine in 2025. The British actor works primarily in Hollywood and has a wide fanbase for his dramatic, comedic, and intense roles both in films as well as web series. While many remember him from Wicked and Jurassic Park films, Jonathan gained popularity and worldwide fame for his portrayal of Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton.
Actor of the famous TV show, The Office, John Krasinski, bagged the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2024. He played Jim Halpert in the show which remains iconic to date. Along with his acting career, John has also dabbled in direction and created the horror franchise A Quiet Place, which gained wide acclaim and box office success.
Dempsey was inducted into the list in 2023. The actor became a household name for his role as the charming neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd in long-running medical drama series Grey's Anatomy. Dempsey was part of the series from 2005 to 2015 and earned the title of McDreamy from fans while on the show.
Captain America star Chris Evans was named Sexiest Man Alive in the year, 2022. He became a famous face for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he played for decades, with his popularity transcending ages. He has also been in popular movies like Fantastic Four, Knives Out, Snowpiercer, and Lightyear, which have showcased his versatility.
Rudd secured the position in 2021. The actor is known for his hilarious and comedic roles in films like Clueless, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Anchorman. Rudd is also part of MCU and plays the titular role in Ant-Man. Before films, Paul Rudd was also part of the iconic TV show Friends where he played the role of Mike Hannigan, who marries Phoebe.
In 2020, People named Michael B Jordan as the Sexiest Man Alive. The actor has featured in numerous films, including Creed and Black Panther franchises. Jordan earned critical acclaim and recognition for his work on TV shows like The Wire and Friday Night Lights. Along with his charming acting career, he is also a producer, director, and philanthropist.
The 2019 title went to John Legend. The artist is famous for his unmatched music, which has also earned him a Grammy award. Legend became the first Black man to achieve Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.
Idris won the title of Sexiest Man Alive in the year, 2018. The title winner gained fame for his diverse and remarkable acting career in films like The Wire and the web series Luther. Elba rose as a global star for portraying Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.
The 2017 Sexiest Man Alive title was bagged by Blake Shelton, a famous country singer who is known for hit songs like Austin and God's Country. Blake garnered fame for his achievements in his music career and TV presence.
The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, bagged the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2016. Known for his power-packed personality in the WWE ring, Johnson has dabbled a career in wrestling and movies with great ease. He is also recognized as one of the world's highest-grossing actors thanks to his box office hits. He has starred in massive box-office hits like Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and many more.
English footballer David Beckham was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2015 by People Magazine. Becham, who has captained the English football team for six years, is one of the most iconic cricket players that the world has witnessed.