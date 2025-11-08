/Haq box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam starrer has slow start, earns THIS much

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's courtroom drama Haq was released in cinemas on November 7 after several obstacles. The film of the duo had reportedly landed in legal trouble just weeks before its release. The film brought the story of one of India's most significant legal and social debates. But how much did it earn on the first day of its release? Let's delve into the figures.

Box office report: day one of Haq

According to a report by Sacnilk, Haq collected Rs 1.65 crore on day one. The film had an overall 9.97% Hindi occupancy on November 7. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (31%) and Bengaluru (17.25%), followed by Hyderabad (12%) and Mumbai (12.75%).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

All about the controversy involving the Haq movie

Siddiqua Begum, the daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano, had served a legal notice to the makers for immediate restraint on the publication, screening, promotion, or release of the film. According to the notice, the complaint filed by Siddiqua Begum alleges the unauthorised depiction of the personal life of the late Shah Bano Begum without the consent of her legal heir. The notice had been sent to the film's director, Suparn Varma, producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, and also to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Haq: plot, review, and more

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's latest film, Haq, brings a landmark case from the past to the forefront. The Shah Bano case, where the Supreme Court upheld Allahabad High Court's verdict that gave senior lawyer Mohammed Ahmad Khan the order to pay lifelong maintenance to his estranged wife, Shazia Bano Begum, is a case that changed the trajectory of Muslim women and their rights in India.

As per WION's Shomini Sen, it subtly plays to the gallery, but that can almost be overlooked simply because the performances are all stupendous. One can’t help but notice that a film about the Muslims and their laws has been made primarily by a Hindu crew. The film shifts to a courtroom in the second half and has the mandatory monologues by the two leads. Both Emraan’s and Yami’s monologues are written effectively, giving contrasting viewpoints, and both actors shine in these scenes. The performances are like a cherry on a cake. Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam have been solid performers throughout, and in Suparn S Verma’s film, they shine.

The film Haq is said to be based on the 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, one of India's landmark cases concerning women's rights and maintenance laws.