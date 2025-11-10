/Rapper Max B released from prison after 16 years, receives warm welcome from longtime friend French Montana | Watch

Rapper Max B has been released from prison after 16 years. Much to the excitement of his longtime friend French Montana, the duo had an emotional reunion. The video has since been going viral on social media.
American rapper Max B is known for his solo Public Domain and Million Dollar Baby series of mixtapes. However, his stardom came to a sudden halt after he was reportedly sentenced to 75 years in prison in 2009. But after 16 years, he is out of prison, and his longtime friend, French Montana, led to an emotional reunion. The video of the duo has now gone viral on social media.
French Montana posted a clip of the reunion on social media and wrote in the caption, “CAN'T MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY COME HOME ON MY B DAY! HAMDULILLAH! WALKED IT DOWN! NO MORE FREE YOU!”
Netizens took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "The tears of joy." Another user wrote, "That's God." “I know that feeling of picking your homie up from jail. It's only up from here,” wrote the third user.
Max B made his mixtape debut in 2006 and signed a recording deal with fellow Harlem-based rapper Jim Jones' label/group ByrdGang. After parting ways in 2008, the duo got embroiled in a bitter feud pitting Jones and his associates on one side and Max B and his affiliates on the other.
Max B is closely associated with producer Dame Grease and fellow rapper French Montana, with whom the two collaborated on the Coke Wave mixtape series. He has released several mixtapes, including Million Dollar Baby, Public Domain, Coke Wave, Dopeman: Public Domain 6.5, and A Wave Called Yes, among others.
In mid-2009, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison on conspiracy charges pertaining to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder. While in prison, he secured a deal with Amalgam Digital to publish his debut album, Vigilante Season, which was released in 2011. On September 16, 2016, it was announced that Max B took a 20-year plea bargain for aggravated manslaughter.