  • /Dwayne Johnson on battling depression post his divorce from first wife Dany Garcia: 'I asked myself what…'

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Nov 10, 2025, 08:28 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 08:28 IST
Dwayne Johnson Photograph: (Instagram)

Dwayne Johnson's divorce from his first wife, Dany Garcia, took a toll on his mental health. Recently, the Jumanji actor opened up about his battle with depression and anxiety after they split in 2007. 

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, known for movies like Jumanji, Moana, and Fast & Furious, has recently opened up about how his divorce from ex-wife Dany Garcia affected his mental health. The duo was married for 16 years before parting ways in 2007, and what caused him the most pain was how the separation would affect his daughter, Simone, who is now 24.

Dwayne on his first divorce

"When you get married, you sign up for the long haul, but it doesn’t always work out like that, and then it rocks you, like it rocked me. We had a baby, and I asked myself what kind of father I was going to be," Johnson said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

His struggle with depression

The dark phase not only caused him depression and anxiety but also made him feel lost. "At that time, I was really going through it. I didn’t want anything that was going to challenge me to rip my guts out. I wanted stuff that had a happy ending."

As a result, he preferred light-hearted, family-friendly films like The Game Plan and Tooth Fairy. "I loved making those films. I think I manifested them without even realizing it."

Still a family

Though Johnson and Garcia ended their marriage, they made sure to maintain a healthy co-parenting dynamic, and after a few years, the ex-couple became business partners and co-founded Seven Bucks Productions, which is widely successful. Earlier in a 2022 interview, the actor said, "While marriage wasn’t in our cards, we realised we were building something pretty cool."

Currently, Johnson is happily married to singer Lauren Hashian, and they share two daughters: Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 6.

