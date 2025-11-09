BLACKPINK member Lisa, who is currently busy touring the world with her girl members. The K-pop idol is once again basking in the limelight, this time not for performance, but for a report of her being part of the Disney live-action remake of Rapunzel. However, netizens have different opinions. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Is Lisa to be part of Disney's live-action remake?

According to the report of AllKpop, the K-pop idol is reportedly being considered for the role of Rapunzel in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled. Reportedly, Lisa has emerged as a strong contender for the upcoming project after the debacle of Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's Snow White. So, reignite the love for fairytale classics; the company is rumoured to be seeking a global face that can attract an audience and generate good profit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the report, apart from the BLACKPINK member, other stars who are being considered are Florence Pugh and Sydney Sweeney. While Scarlett Johansson is reportedly being cast as the villain, i.e., Mother Gothel, the one who locks Rapunzel in her tower.

Netizens' reaction to Lisa being part of Rapunzel

Soon after the news started to float around, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "Lisa isn't suitable to act as Rapunzel. Actually, Lisa is the most suitable to act as Rapunzel. They've got a legit lantern festival that happened in Thailand, and Lisa's Thai. Thailand has a royal family that also fits the Tangled setting. Lisa always delivers."

Another user wrote, "Just the fantasy thought of Xtina playing Mother Gothel alongside Lisa as Rapunzel in the Tangled live-action movie is already making me cry; like, we actually NEED this to happen."

“She's a real-life Rapunzel,” wrote the third user.