/TXT's Yeonjun performing despite being injured leaves fans in awe for his dedication: 'A true professional'

Renowned South Korean member Yeonjun is basking in the limelight for his latest album titled NO LABELS: PART 01, which was released on November 7. Ever since it wasdropped, the idol has become a hot topic on social media. However, in the behind-the-scenes clip, Yeonjun is seen filming despite being injured, which is earning high praise from netizens.

Netizens' reaction to Yeonjun being injured

In the behind-the-scenes footage from the music video, Yeonjun was seen getting injured as he accidentally hit his head while filming a sequence. As the idol assured that he was alright, the staff fussed over him to see whether he was injured. But when he lifted his hair up from his forehead, a bloodied wound on his eyelid led to the staff becoming paranoid for a brief period.

After getting treated, he continued to film. This clip has led to netizens praising his utmost dedication. One user wrote, "Oh, that looks so painful :( Even while injured, he insisted on finishing the shoot… He really loves what he does. You've worked so hard, Yeonjun."

Another user wrote, "Yeonjun was injured during the filming and was bleeding from it, but he still wanted to proceed."

“Omg, even while hurt, he still wants to finish... What a true professional, I love him omggg, I can't,” wrote the third user.

All about Yeonjun's latest album NO LABELS: PART 01

TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) member Yeonjun released his first solo mini album on November 7, his first official album release in six years and 8 months since his debut. The album features the title song Talk to You along with Forever, Let Me Tell You (feat. Daniela of KATSEYE), Do It, Nothin Bout Me, and Coma.