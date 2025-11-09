/My Love from the Star to Tempest: Popular k-dramas and films featuring actress Jun Ji Hyun

From My Sassy Girl to My Love from the Star, Jun Ji Hyun has been part of several popular shows and movies and has attained global stardom with her acting skills. Here are a few of the roles she has played so far.
Renowned South Korean actress Jun Ji Hyun rose to fame with her role in the rom-com My Sassy Girl. She has also been part of several shows, including The Berlin File, The Thieves, and The Legend of the Blue Sea, among others.
This film catapulted Jun Ji Hyun to fame. The show follows the story of Gyeon-woo, an engineering student, who finds himself looking after a girl and tolerating insults from her after his friends assume that she is his girlfriend.
The show tells the story of Do Min-joon, who is an alien who was stranded on Earth four hundred years ago. Though he is cynical about humans, he gradually changes his views on them when he gets involved with a childish actress.
The show tells the love story of a mermaid, Se-hwa, who starts following a con man, Joon-jae, who initially helps her out. However, while she tries to adapt to the human world, she finds herself falling in love with him. Whether their love story ends on a good or bad note forms the main crux of the story.
The thriller show tells the story of Seo Yi Kang, who teams up with rookie ranger Kang Hyun Jo, who possesses psychic abilities. Together, they try to rescue people trapped in dangerous situations on Mount Jiri.
The horror show tells the story of a deceased king who rises, and a mysterious plague begins to spread. But the prince must face a new breed of enemies to unveil the evil scheme and save his people.
The heist-action comedy film tells the story of Popie, the brain and muscle; Pepsee, an expert safecracker; Yenicall, the wall climber; Zampano, the strategy head; and Chewing Gum, the master of disguise, who decide to rob a 20 million dollar diamond.
The mystery thriller show tells the story of Seo Mun Ju, who is a diplomat and former ambassador to the United States. However, she crosses paths with a mysterious personality, San Ho. Both embark on a mission to uncover the truth about a deadly attack that could threaten the stability of the Korean Peninsula. How it will affect both their lives and those around them forms the main crux of the story.