/From selling SIM cards to big screens! Vijay Varma shares his experience of entering Bollywood

Renowned Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is known for his intense performances in films including Gully Boy, Dahaad, Darlings and Mirzapur. With his roles, he has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. In conversation with the actress Rhea Chakraborty, Vijay opened up about his initial beginning days, revealing an inspiring story that left the audience shocked at one point.

Vijay unfolded the truth of his selling SIM cards before acting

Vijay recalled his early days before getting a name or fame in the Bollywood industry. The actor stated, “There was a time when I used to sell SIM cards on the streets of Hyderabad. I had no idea what I really wanted to do, but I knew I had to survive.” Rhea paused at that moment and asked him how that time of his became a motivation in his life and shaped him as a person. Vijay replied, “When you stand under the sun, convincing people to buy a SIM card, you learn humility and persistence. That struggle made me value every opportunity that came later, whether it was joining FTII or getting my first film role.”

Both the celebrities spent the most precious time in each other's company and had a warm and candid conversation, filled with laughter and nostalgia. Rhea admired every saying of Vijay and called him the best living example. The audience has flooded the social media and the podcast comment section by praising Vijay for being fully honest with his listeners.

Vijay Varma's upcoming project Gustaakh Ishq

From selling SIM cards on the streets to owning every screen in Bollywood, Vijay Varma’s journey has definitely reached its peak. The actor has his upcoming project piled up, named Gustaakh Ishq, which is having its theatrical release on November 28, 2025. The story reportedly focuses on passionate love and silent desire, which is set in Old Delhi and the fading kothis of Punjab.

The film is directed by Vibhu Puri and stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma, with supporting roles by Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. The movie centres on a love story that explores the intensity of human emotions and relationships, with a specific focus on the characters of Vijay and Fatima.