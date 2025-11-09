/D4vd case: Did Celeste Rivas had troubled life with her parents before her death?

The death of teenager Celeste Rivas and the involvement of the singer D4vd in this have gripped the public as new details continue to emerge. With several updates and details revealed by police authorities or the private investigator, the case continues its hunt to find the killer. However, amid all this chaos, recently, Celeste's ex-boyfriend had alleged that long before her disappearance and her death, she reportedly had a troubled life with her parents. Let's delve into it to know more details.

What details have been revealed by Celeste's ex-boyfriend?

According to a report by TMZ, Celeste Rivas' former boyfriend revealed, "She would say that her parents were really mean and that she didn't like being there. Her ex recalled how Celeste often joked about running away, though he never suspected how serious her distress might have been.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the IBT report, police records from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department show that Celeste was reported missing in 2024 three times. Every time she returned home, no explanation was ever given for her disappearance.

Netizens have also begun to think that something is fishy and is not right. Many took to social media platforms, pointing out that the family's timeline of Celeste's alleged kidnappings does not align with police reports. One user wrote, “It ended up being wayyyy bigger than we thought, and the family is also a suspect in her death because they’ve lied about not seeing her after she ran, and the dates of her kidnappings do not add up. Turns out they were also abusing her and shit, so.”

Another user wrote, "There's footage of her seeing her family months after she ran away, and yet the family said they haven't seen her since she ran away, which was a lie." “Based on what I’ve seen and heard FROM PROFESSIONALS, it is that she and her family didn’t have a great relationship. And it’s also known that her family abused her in some way, whether it was mental, verbal, or physical. We don’t know. But the relationship was not great,” wrote the third user.

Key detail revealed by the police authority

According to a report by KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that this remains an ongoing investigation, and the news release stands on its own. As per LAPD (dated release of Sept 29), the LAPD stated, "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body."

In addition, they stated, "RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family."