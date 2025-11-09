LOGIN
My Girlfriend is a Gumiho to A Korean Odyssey: Lee Seung Gi's all time classic k-dramas you would love to binge-watch

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 09, 2025, 22:07 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 22:07 IST

From My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho to Vagabond, Lee Seung Gi has come so far in the showbiz industry. He has showcased his versatility in several K-dramas. 

K-dramas of Lee Seung Gi
1 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

K-dramas of Lee Seung Gi

Lee Seung Gi is a renowned South Korean singer, actor, host, and lyricist. He established his acting skills with dramas including Brilliant Legacy, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, A Korean Odyssey, and Vagabond, among others. Let's take a look at a few of the dramas he has been part of, which you can binge-watch from the comfort of your homes.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho (nine-tailed fox) is a rom-com that tells the story of the life of an aspiring actor, whose life changes when he listens to a mysterious woman's voice, leading him to a temple where he accidentally releases a legendary fox with nine tails.

Brilliant Legacy
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Brilliant Legacy

The show follows the story of Eun-seong Ko, who returns to her hometown to attend her father's funeral, only to find out that her autistic brother has been evicted by her stepmother.

Gu Family Book
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Gu Family Book

The action drama follows the story of a half-man, half-gumiho nobleman, who longs to become human, as a fearless fighter hides her female identity; they fall in love while searching for a mythical Gu family book that contains the secrets the nobleman needs to become fully human.

A Korean Odyssey
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

A Korean Odyssey

A Korean Odyssey tells the story of Son Oh-gong, a mythical creature, who gets imprisoned due to his useless antics. However, he tries to take advantage of Seon-mi, a girl with the third eye, to regain his immortality.

Vagabond
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Vagabond

The thriller show is all about a stuntman, Cha Dal Geon, and an NIS agent, Go Hae Ri, who investigate a flight crash and conspiracy in Morocco. But, how do they unravel the mystery forms the main crux of the story.

The Law Cafe
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Law Cafe

It tells the story of a bright and quirky lawyer who wants to open a cafe that offers free legal advice. The cafe she wants is owned by her wealthy and well-connected first love. However, she must stand having her ex as her landlord long enough to get her cafe off the ground.

Mouse
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Mouse

Mouse follows the story of Jeong Ba-reum, a dedicated police officer, who faces a life-altering experience when he comes across a psychopath ravaging the town alongside his partner, Go Moo-chi.

