/My Girlfriend is a Gumiho to A Korean Odyssey: Lee Seung Gi's all time classic k-dramas you would love to binge-watch

From My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho to Vagabond, Lee Seung Gi has come so far in the showbiz industry. He has showcased his versatility in several K-dramas.
Lee Seung Gi is a renowned South Korean singer, actor, host, and lyricist. He established his acting skills with dramas including Brilliant Legacy, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, A Korean Odyssey, and Vagabond, among others. Let's take a look at a few of the dramas he has been part of, which you can binge-watch from the comfort of your homes.
My Girlfriend is a Gumiho (nine-tailed fox) is a rom-com that tells the story of the life of an aspiring actor, whose life changes when he listens to a mysterious woman's voice, leading him to a temple where he accidentally releases a legendary fox with nine tails.
The show follows the story of Eun-seong Ko, who returns to her hometown to attend her father's funeral, only to find out that her autistic brother has been evicted by her stepmother.
The action drama follows the story of a half-man, half-gumiho nobleman, who longs to become human, as a fearless fighter hides her female identity; they fall in love while searching for a mythical Gu family book that contains the secrets the nobleman needs to become fully human.
A Korean Odyssey tells the story of Son Oh-gong, a mythical creature, who gets imprisoned due to his useless antics. However, he tries to take advantage of Seon-mi, a girl with the third eye, to regain his immortality.
The thriller show is all about a stuntman, Cha Dal Geon, and an NIS agent, Go Hae Ri, who investigate a flight crash and conspiracy in Morocco. But, how do they unravel the mystery forms the main crux of the story.
It tells the story of a bright and quirky lawyer who wants to open a cafe that offers free legal advice. The cafe she wants is owned by her wealthy and well-connected first love. However, she must stand having her ex as her landlord long enough to get her cafe off the ground.
Mouse follows the story of Jeong Ba-reum, a dedicated police officer, who faces a life-altering experience when he comes across a psychopath ravaging the town alongside his partner, Go Moo-chi.