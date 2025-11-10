/Who was Michael Willis Heard? 'Yes King' fame TikToker passes away unexpectedly, fans pay tribute

Popular TikTok creator Michael Willis Heard passed away, leaving fans heartbroken. He was loved for creating viral “Yes King” affirmations, and the news about his death was shared by his daughter, Mykel Crumbie, through a Facebook post on November 9, 2025. The cause of his death is not revealed yet, and fans have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes for the TikTok star.

Who was Michael Willis Heard?

Michael Willis Heard was a famous content creator from Elyria, Ohio, who gained popularity for spreading positivity, humour, and an uplifting spirit. Through his TikTok handle @loveandlighttv, Michael shared short motivational videos, mostly related to self-love, confidence, and emotional healing,

Garnering him thousands of followers across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Many memes and reaction videos used his viral catchphrases, “Yes King” and “Love yourself” and for fans, he was like a mentor.

His daughter confirms the news

Sharing a post on Facebook, his daughter Mykel Crumbie wrote, "My daddy man… I'ma miss you so much king, this is crazy to me and you really messing up the family with this one." Though the official cause of death has not been released yet, speculations are being made that Michael had some health complications.

Fans pay tribute online

As soon as the news broke out, fans started paying tribute to Michael by resharing his famous "Yes King" clips. One user wrote, "Rest in peace, Michael Willis Heard. You’ll always be the king."