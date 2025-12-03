LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Mamma Mia to The Dropout: Watch Amanda Seyfried’s 6 best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLiv and more

From Mamma Mia to The Dropout: Watch Amanda Seyfried’s 6 best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLiv and more

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 14:55 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 14:55 IST

Amanda Seyfried is a versatile American actress and singer who has consistently proved her mettle as an actress. Throughout her acting career, she has received several prestigious awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. 

Happy Birthday Amanda Seyfried!
1 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Amanda Seyfried!

Amanda Michelle Seyfried is an American actress and singer. The actress has showcased her remarkable talent in numerous films and TV shows. Her esteemed performances have earned her several accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, as well as a nomination for an Oscar. From giving an iconic breakthrough role in Mean Girls to portraying herself in an Emmy-winning show, The Dropout. Check the list of 6 movies and TV shows that perfectly showcase her range.

Long Bright River
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Long Bright River

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Amanda Seyfried plays Mickey. The show centres on two estranged sisters, Mickey, a police officer, and Kacey, who is struggling with addiction. Mickey investigates a series of murders in her district, which escalates when her sister disappears, forcing her to confront their fractured past and navigate the opioid-ravaged streets of her hometown.

In Time
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

In Time

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Seyfried plays Sylvia Weis. A sci-fi action-packed movie revolves around two divided worlds, one for the rich and the other for the poor. The time takes it to the future, where people stop ageing at 25, and however, a clock on their arm counts down their remaining time, which serves as currency.

The Dropout
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Dropout

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A Primetime Emmy Award holder, The Dropout features Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. The show explores Holmes's rise and fall as her healthcare technology risks the lives of millions of patients, leading to a dramatic downfall.

Mamma Mia!
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Mamma Mia!

Where to watch: JioHotstar

In a musical romantic movie, Amanda Seyfried plays Sophie. The film revolves around her family, who are all preparing for her wedding. Secretly, on the eve of her wedding, Sophie invites three men, who were her mother's former lovers. Her motive is to find her father among all three of them.

Mean Girls
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Mean Girls

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amanda Seyfried, in her breakthrough movie, plays the role of Karen Smith. It follows Cady, who joins a public school in Illinois. Her two classmates, Janis Ian and Damian Leigh, warn her to stay away from the most popular group, “The Plastics,” led by the cruel "queen bee" Regina George and Karen Smith.

Jennifer's Body
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Jennifer's Body

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The actress-singer depicts Anita Lesnicki in a horror comedy movie. She is on a mission to stop her best friend, Jennifer, who has been possessed and transformed into a succubus after being sacrificed to Satan.

Trending Photo

From Mamma Mia to The Dropout: Watch Amanda Seyfried’s 6 best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLiv and more
7

From Mamma Mia to The Dropout: Watch Amanda Seyfried’s 6 best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLiv and more

Happy Birthday, Julianne Moore! Top 9 movies that show her best performances
10

Happy Birthday, Julianne Moore! Top 9 movies that show her best performances

YEARENDER: 7 Indian space achievements of 2025 — SpaDeX, an Indian at ISS, 100th mission
8

YEARENDER: 7 Indian space achievements of 2025 — SpaDeX, an Indian at ISS, 100th mission

Trump slams 'sleepy Joe' during cabinet meeting – then sleeps: WATCH viral moments
6

Trump slams 'sleepy Joe' during cabinet meeting – then sleeps: WATCH viral moments

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's journey- From a silent player to a fierce contestant
9

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's journey- From a silent player to a fierce contestant