/From Mamma Mia to The Dropout: Watch Amanda Seyfried’s 6 best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, SonyLiv and more

Amanda Seyfried is a versatile American actress and singer who has consistently proved her mettle as an actress. Throughout her acting career, she has received several prestigious awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.
Amanda Michelle Seyfried is an American actress and singer. The actress has showcased her remarkable talent in numerous films and TV shows. Her esteemed performances have earned her several accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, as well as a nomination for an Oscar. From giving an iconic breakthrough role in Mean Girls to portraying herself in an Emmy-winning show, The Dropout. Check the list of 6 movies and TV shows that perfectly showcase her range.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Amanda Seyfried plays Mickey. The show centres on two estranged sisters, Mickey, a police officer, and Kacey, who is struggling with addiction. Mickey investigates a series of murders in her district, which escalates when her sister disappears, forcing her to confront their fractured past and navigate the opioid-ravaged streets of her hometown.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Seyfried plays Sylvia Weis. A sci-fi action-packed movie revolves around two divided worlds, one for the rich and the other for the poor. The time takes it to the future, where people stop ageing at 25, and however, a clock on their arm counts down their remaining time, which serves as currency.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A Primetime Emmy Award holder, The Dropout features Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. The show explores Holmes's rise and fall as her healthcare technology risks the lives of millions of patients, leading to a dramatic downfall.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In a musical romantic movie, Amanda Seyfried plays Sophie. The film revolves around her family, who are all preparing for her wedding. Secretly, on the eve of her wedding, Sophie invites three men, who were her mother's former lovers. Her motive is to find her father among all three of them.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Amanda Seyfried, in her breakthrough movie, plays the role of Karen Smith. It follows Cady, who joins a public school in Illinois. Her two classmates, Janis Ian and Damian Leigh, warn her to stay away from the most popular group, “The Plastics,” led by the cruel "queen bee" Regina George and Karen Smith.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The actress-singer depicts Anita Lesnicki in a horror comedy movie. She is on a mission to stop her best friend, Jennifer, who has been possessed and transformed into a succubus after being sacrificed to Satan.