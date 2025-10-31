/Katy Perry slammed by netizens for throwing cake on floor on her 41st birthday: 'Actually pathetic...'

American singer Katy Perry turned 41 and celebrated her birthday. However, the celebration went all chaotic when she tossed the cake across the room while her boyfriend and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looked on. This act of hers has not gone down well with the netizens, and many took to social media platforms to express their views.

Viral video of Katy Perry throwing cake: netizens' reaction

In a now viral video shared across social media platforms, including X and Instagram, the singer can be seen celebrating backstage during her Lifetimes tour. But the singer, soon after blowing out the candles on her cake, picks up the cake and launches it at a crew member.

The crew member dodged just in time, and later the dancers approached the cake and began eating it from the floor. Soon, netizens called out the behaviour of Katy Perry and slammed her. One user wrote, "My mom was the one who baked this cake; she was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent a long time on it. I'm genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this."

Another user wrote, "As a grown 41-year-old woman, not caring about the person who will clean up her mess and the person who put hard work into making that cake. She needs to touch grass. Katy Perry is getting more and more disgusting lately, as if recruiting Dr. Luke was not enough."

“Katy Perry’s team surprised her with a birthday cake and she straight up threw the whole thing at someone, wasting it all...this woman is actually pathetic,” wrote the third user

All about Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour

The Lifetimes Tour is the fifth concert tour by American singer Katy Perry, in support of her seventh studio album, 143 (2024). The tour commenced at Mexico City's Arena CDMX on April 23, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park on December 7. It is Perry's first concert tour since Witness: The Tour (2017–2018).