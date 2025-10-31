/Here's why Sean 'Diddy' Combs has requested to be moved to Fort Dix prison to continue the rest of his 50-month sentence

Disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was transferred to Fort Dix on Thursday, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. Diddy will begin the rest of his sentences for prostitution related charges at this prison.

Many would recall that Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last month. He has requested that he serve his 50-month prison sentence at the Fort Dix facility to be close to his family and enrol in the prison’s drug treatment program.

The music mogul will serve about two and a half years at the federal prison. Up until now, he had been in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY since he was arrested in September 2024. He remained in the same prison during his trial earlier this year.

Those 13 months that he has spent in the prison will be deducted from the remaining sentence. Additionally, some jail time may be waved off as credit if he participates in drug treatment. His projected release date is May 8, 2028, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Combs’ legal team is appealing his conviction and sentence, and this week asked a federal appeals court to set an expedited schedule. President Donald Trump previously confirmed that Combs has asked him for a pardon, but no decision has been made.

About the Fort Dix prison

Fort Dix has housed other inmates who have graced the tabloids, including Joe Giudice, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Inmates can buy rice cakes, white tuna and Pop-Tarts at the commissary in Fort Dix. Diddy’s favourite applesauce, which he reportedly likes over his cheeseburgers, is not available at this prison.