/Will Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ walk free? Trump reportedly considering commutation this week



U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing the possibility of commuting the prison sentence of rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related charges.

According to a report by TMZ, a senior White House official revealed that Trump is “vacillating” on the decision, despite some of his staff advising against it. However, the report added that the President is known to make his own calls, suggesting a decision could come as soon as this week.

Trump may commute Diddy’s 50-month sentence

Diddy, 55, was convicted earlier this month by Judge Arun Subramanian of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He was found guilty of violating the Mann Act, a federal law prohibiting the transportation of individuals across state lines for prostitution, and sentenced to over four years in federal prison.

The Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, but remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting transfer to a federal facility. His lawyers have requested that he serve his time at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey.

Reports indicate that Diddy’s legal team reached out to senior White House officials soon after the sentencing, initiating discussions about a possible commutation or pardon. Trump himself acknowledged earlier this month that he had been approached on the matter, saying, “I call him Puff Daddy, he has asked me for a pardon.”

Diddy’s appeal and Trump’s decision

On Monday, Diddy’s legal team formally filed a notice of appeal in the Federal District Court in New York. His attorneys, led by Alexandra Shapiro, are expected to submit their full appeal brief within four to six weeks.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo previously criticized Judge Subramanian’s sentencing, calling it “a legal error” and claiming that the punishment took into account conduct for which Diddy had already been acquitted. The defense maintains that the Mann Act should not have applied in Diddy’s case and that they have a “strong basis to appeal.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s potential intervention has become a major talking point. If granted, the commutation would immediately end Diddy’s imprisonment, overriding the years left in his sentence.

A political twist

Interestingly, Diddy was a vocal supporter of Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election, a move that reportedly strained his once-friendly ties with Trump. Yet, sources say the former President has not ruled out extending clemency, as he recently demonstrated by commuting the sentence of former Congressman George Santos.

“Trump will do what he wants,” a White House insider told TMZ. “He’s aware of the political optics but also believes in second chances.”

Diddy’s public apology and future prospects

Before his sentencing, Diddy issued an emotional letter to Judge Subramanian, apologizing for his past behavior and taking accountability for the harm he caused. He also acknowledged the domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which resurfaced during his trial.

“I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct,” he wrote. “I take full responsibility for my past wrongs.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Diddy has been ordered to pay a $500,000 fine, complete five years of supervised release, and undergo treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues.

What happens next

As the Bureau of Prisons continues to finalize Diddy’s facility placement, all eyes are now on Trump. If he decides to commute the rapper’s sentence, it will mark one of the most controversial presidential interventions in recent years.