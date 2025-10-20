Chinese actor Yu Menglong, best known for his role in the drama The Legend of White Snake, died at the age of 37. The news of his death has captured the attention of many across the world, and reports are surfacing that some might think it to be something more sinister than natural death. A report is now indicating that his death is connected to the Beijing Art Museum. But what exactly is the secret behind it? Let's delve into it to know more details.

What is the connection between Yu Menglong and the Beijing Art Museum?

According to a report by Vision Times, a claim shared by independent Chinese commentators on overseas media platforms has alleged that Yu's remains were not cremated as previously reported but preserved in a restricted cold-storage area at the Qihai Art Museum, located next to the Bulgari Hotel Beijing.

Reportedly, as per the whistleblower from inside the facility, Yu's body appeared to have been treated with formalin and could be undergoing biological plastination – a process of preserving human remains used in the anatomy and exhibition industries.

More details about the link between Yu Menglong and the Beijing Art Museum

The whistleblower further reportedly said, “At around three in the morning, Yan Shijie, director of the Red Brick Art Museum, came up with a team to move from the tunnel. He was covered only by a black cloth. I saw purple marks on his ankles.”

According to a report by Vision Times, Yu's body was taken to the museum's deepest basement level. Reports suggest that all were ordered to stay away from B4, and anyone who would have tried to approach would face serious consequences.

When an actress failed to take Yu Menglong into her agency

According to a report by Vision Times, actress Yang Mi, who had starred alongside the late actor, had once tried to sign him into her own agency. According to a report by Vision Times, Yu Menglong's management company, Tianyu Media, refused to release him from the contract, which imposed strict clauses that left him professionally trapped.

Born in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, he studied at the affiliated high school of the Beijing Contemporary Music Academy before graduating from the Beijing Performing Arts Training College. He has been part of several shows, including Eternal Love, All Out of Love, My Loving Home, and Xuan-Yuan Sword: Han Cloud, among others.