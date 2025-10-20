/Korean actress Park Jin-joo announces wedding date, to marry longtime partner in Seoul

Korean actress Park Jin-joo, best known for her charming performances in Her Private Life and Our Beloved Summer, has officially announced her upcoming marriage. The beloved star is set to walk down the aisle on November 30, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

Agency confirms the wedding news

On the morning of October 20, Park Jin-joo’s agency Prain TPC released an official statement confirming the happy development. The agency revealed that the actress would be marrying someone with whom she has shared a “deep bond and trust for a long time.”

The statement read, “We sincerely thank everyone who has always supported actress Park Jin-joo. On November 30, she will begin a new journey with someone special whom she has known and trusted for many years.”

Private ceremony in Seoul

Park Jin-joo’s wedding will be a private affair held at an undisclosed venue in Seoul, attended only by close family members and friends. Her fiance is a non-celebrity, and the agency has requested the public’s understanding regarding their desire for a quiet ceremony.

“As the groom-to-be is not a public figure, the event will be held privately. We ask for your warm wishes and respect for their privacy,” the agency added.

Park Jin-joo to continue acting post marriage

Fans can rest assured that marriage won’t mark the end of Park Jin-joo’s career. According to Prain TPC, the actress plans to continue her work in film and television after the wedding.

The statement continued, “Even after marriage, Park Jin-joo will remain dedicated to her craft and continue to greet fans through her acting with sincerity and passion. We ask for your continued love and congratulations as she embarks on this new beginning.”

A look back at Park Jin-joo’s career

Park Jin-joo, 36, made her acting debut in 2011 with the critically acclaimed film Sunny. Over the years, she has earned praise for her roles in popular dramas such as Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Our Beloved Summer, and Encounter.

She also showcased her versatility on the hit variety show Hangout with Yoo, where her humour and relatability won hearts across Korea. Currently, Park is preparing for her role in the musical “And the Number.”

Fans celebrate the joyous news

The wedding announcement has been met with warm wishes from fans worldwide. Social media platforms have been flooded with congratulatory messages celebrating Park Jin-joo’s upcoming nuptials and her decision to continue pursuing her passion for acting even after marriage.

