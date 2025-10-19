Is it Halloween already? Kim Kardashian unveils a show-stopping, all-masked look in a stunning nude attire!

It's Kim Kardashian's world, and we're simply following her. Days after ruling the headlines with her SKIMS fake pubic hair underwear, Kim K has stepped out wearing attire that has her face covered at one of Los Angeles' most glamorous nights, the Academy Museum Gala.

The 44-year-old arrived at the fifth annual gala wearing nude-colored attire. However, what had everyone's head turning was the mask that entirely covered her face. For those who follow Kim K, or even those who don't, will quickly get deja vu of her 2021 Met Gala look, the black attire that covered her from head to toe.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kim Kardashian stuns in a face-covered nude dress.

Kardashian, known for her outward fashion choices, has unveiled another head-turning, daring look. At a glamorous LA evening, Kim stepped out in a shocking yet bizarre attire from the Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture collection.

Her show-stopping ensemble featured a strapless, body-hugging dress with a corset top and a flowy bottom that extended into a dramatic train, accentuating her figure. The most striking part of her attire was the matching nude-colored mask that covered her entire face and head. If we talk about the mask, it was a rather bold choice as it covered Kim's entire head and face.

To complement her dramatic gown, Kardashian wore a diamond multi-layered choker with green gems and matching emerald rings.

She has posted several photos of her look, which surely gave Dune vibes, or we say the new Bene Gesserit look.

In one of the video shred, the actress is poking fun at her makeup as her face was covered, saying, “Mario (Dedivanoic), do I look OK? The make-up?” Kardashian asked her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanoic, in the video. “Your make-up looks amazing, yes,” Mario Dedivanoi replied.

“It’s good? All that hard work guys.I feel like I always do this to Mario, though,” she added.