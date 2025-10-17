/Romantics Anonymous review: A heartfelt romance engulfed with chocolate, heart and courage

The Japanese-South Korean series Romantics Anonymous finally premiered on streaming giant Netflix, and fans are already going gaga over the chemistry between the leads and the performance of the cast. The romantic-comedy show has taken up the issue of social issues and how everyone comes together for their mutual love for chocolate. How the tale of two people overcoming all kinds of obstacles forms the main crux of the story. But is it worth watching? Let's delve into knowing more about it in depth.

Plot of Romantics Anonymous

The series showcases Shun Oguri as Sosuke Fujiwara and Han Hyo-joo as Hana Lee, supported by a cast that includes Yuri Nakamura, Ryo Narita, and Jin Akanishi, among others. The main plot of the show is about Sosuke Fujiwara, who is the germophobic heir of Futago Confectionery. But one main problem is his anxiety, due to which he is not able to make physical contact with anybody. Apart from all of this, his father challenges him to revive the Le Sauver chocolate shop, and that's how his journey to the transformation of his life begins.

Hana Lee is a gifted person who has all the skills of a chocolatier but is paralysed due to her fear of eye contact. Soon, the duo meets at a chocolate-making competition, and the immediate, intense sparks fly between them.

How the duo rediscover their personal and professional goals together is the main plot of the story. Showcasing genuine struggles in life and the portrayal of emotional intimacy, feelings have also been sprinkled here and there, which makes it perfectly balanced. But after reaching the end, will they be able to complete their tasks in life?

Is Romantics Anonymous worth watching?

Yes, Romantics Anonymous is definitely worth it and a breath of fresh air. For anyone who wants to see romance without any suspense, killing, or action, this might be the one for you. The light-hearted romance, but at the same time, the insightful show is what captures the attention.

Moreover, the chemistry of the leads is off the charts, and they are brilliant at how they perform in front of the camera. Their portrayal of characters makes it realistic, as if they are living in it. Every encounter between the duo makes it very natural. Romantics Anonymous is a perfect blend of humour and romance with sincerity.

Although some characteristics or tiny bits of plot would seem cliché, the romance fanatics, their charm, and mature chemistry are definitely fatal. Also, two surprise guest appearances of Kentaro Sakaguchi and Song Joong-ki will keep your eyes glued to the screen!

All about Romantics Anonymous

Romantics Anonymous is based on the 2010 French-Belgian romantic comedy film of the same name, directed by Shō Tsukikawa. It tells the story of a brilliant chocolatier who's afraid of making eye contact, meets an heir who can't touch others – but somehow, they're immune to each other.