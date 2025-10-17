/Kiss lead and solo guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74, condolences pour in

Renowned American musician Ace Frehley, the founding member of the rock band Kiss and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has reportedly died at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news and also revealed the main cause of death. Fans and colleagues from the industry mourned the demise of the legendary musician.

What was the exact cause of death of Ace Frehley?

According to reports, Ace Frehley died due to the injuries he suffered during a fall last month, as per the statement from his family. As per Variety, the family stated, "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers, and intentions as he left his earth."

"We cherish all of his finest memories and his laughter and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements. Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!", the family stated.

Condolences and tributes pour in from fans and the industry

His long-time bandmates, Kiss’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, wrote in a statement, “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of Kiss’ legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique, and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Several fans took to the comment section to mourn the passing of the musician. One user wrote, “The friction between members, like Ace's well-documented struggles, wasn't just petty drama. It was the fiery crucible that forged their most iconic sounds and stage personas, making their legacy so complex and human.”

Another user wrote, "Ace was KISS to me..." He was the sound of KISS. His solos will play over and over in my head. Farewell. RIP to the only Spaceman". "Me too. My favourite band and favourite guitarist as a kid. “Got to catch you guys the second time around during a reunion tour, and just like my parents said, you were the hottest band in the damn Ace. This hits hard to all you guys,” wrote the third user. An X user wrote, “KISS changed my life. Both Paul and Ace are the reason I learnt to play guitar and the reason I play Les Pauls exclusively. Ace had a swagger, a style and a presence that were wholly unique. Ace's legend will live forever!”

All about Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley was the original lead guitarist, occasional lead vocalist, and founding member of the rock band Kiss. He invented the persona of The Spaceman (a.k.a. Space Ace) and played with the group from its inception in 1973 until his departure in 1982.

After leaving Kiss, Frehley formed his own band, Frehley's Comet, and released two albums with the group. He subsequently embarked on a solo career, which was put on hold when he rejoined Kiss in 1996 for a highly successful reunion tour.