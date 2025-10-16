/Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release: Here's when to watch horror movie

The wait is over, and those who have not watched Final Destination: Bloodlines in theatres can watch it now. The sixth instalment of the supernatural thriller is now available to watch on OTT.

Released in theatres in May 2025, the movie achieved outstanding business worldwide, earning over $300 million at the box office.

Final Destination: Bloodlines on OTT

Following Final Destination 5, the sixth instalment in the Final Destination film series is now available on Jio Hotstar, so fans can now watch the movie from the comfort of their homes. The movie is also available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Jack Lipovsky, the movie is available on digital platforms four months after its theatrical release. However, the movie has also been available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

In an announcement shared post, the streaming giant wrote,''You can’t cheat death forever… and time’s up. Final Destination: Bloodlines now streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on JioHotstar..''

What is Final Destination: Bloodlines about?

The movie, based on a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, is adapted from a story created by Jon Watts, Busick, and Evans Taylor. It features Kaitlyn Santa Juana in the role of Stefani Reyes, a college student who begins experiencing disturbing visions and violent nightmares after uncovering some chilling family secrets related to her grandmother. As the story unfolds, Stefani realizes that Death is stalking her entire bloodline. The journey she embarks on to break this curse and protect her family forms the crux of the narrative.

In the Final Destination franchise, Bloodlines has become the best-reviewed entry in the series. “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all,” the official synopsis read.

Final Destination: Bloodlines box office