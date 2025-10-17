/Manoj Bajapyee calls out ‘fake’ video featuring him endorsing a political party ahead of Bihar polls

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to a ‘fake, patched-up’ video featuring him has been shared online weeks ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor has denied being part of the video and said that he is not associated to any political party. Bajpayee reshared the video as he denied his association with it. The video has been deleted now.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to his 'fake' video

Bajpayee urged everyone "to stop spreading such distorted content". "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN," he wrote.

"I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content," he concluded.

The video showed the actor endorsing a political party ahead of the Bihar Elections. His clips were reportedly taken from an old advertisement he was part of.

Internet reacts to Manoj Bajpayee's tweet

Soon after Bajpayee shared the post on X, many commented and extended their support to the actor. A fan wrote, "Glad you clarified it. People should verify before believing such edited clips, but I must say that this video was not posted by the real X account of @yadavtejashwi."

A comment read, "In today's digital age, deepfakes and deceptive editing are a genuine threat to every public figure's reputation. Relying on such manipulated content to assign party allegiance undermines the very foundation of informed political discourse." "File a defamation suit," tweeted a person.

Bajpayee’s post comes at a time when several celebrities are approaching the court to protect their identity and prevent the misuse of their names and photos via deepfake videos and AI.

Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar, have all approached the court to protect their personality rights.

Manoj Bajpayee’s project

Manoj recently starred in Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy. The film also featured Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot and Hiral Sidhu in the lead roles. Jugnuma released in cinemas on September 12. Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap presented it.