/D4vd case: Old clip of singer's interaction with Celeste Hernandez sparks outrage among netizens

D4vd's case involving the death of 15-year-old Celeste continues to grab the attention of netizens and authorities worldwide. With several twists and turns in the case, the case has still left everyone wondering what led to the death of the teenager. Amid all of this, a clip of Celeste interacting with D4vd has now gone viral on social media.

What is the old clip of D4vd and Celeste all about?

In the now surfaced clip shared by a user on X, the singer can be seen talking with Celeste Hernandez while the two sit in a kitchen. He says, "You know I media trained you; that's controversial." To this, Celeste quips, "As controversial as you raping kids?".

Soon after this, it has now led to anger among netizens and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "The whole situation is disgusting." Another user wrote, "This is crazy." "Wow, this is big. Why haven't I seen this?" wrote the third user.

All about D4vd's case

Recently, as per a report of TMZ, the legal documents obtained have shown that the singer has transferred the deeds to two Houston-area residences he owns under a trust to his mother.

Reportedly, he made changes on September 18 and September 22, and the 18th was the same day cops were called to one of his homes for a swatting incident. The report suggests that the caller, who was apparently using a device to mask their voice, falsely reported a shooting and a dead female victim.